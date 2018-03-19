Havwoods’ flooring featured in New York eatery

New York City, N.Y.—Local Leaf, a newly opened, fast-casual eatery serving healthy gourmet fare in New York, caters to discerning Manhattanites who appreciate locally sourced ingredients. When designing the space the design team chose raw elements to create a backdrop for the vibrant produce found on the menu and additionally incorporated hardwood flooring supplied from responsibly managed forests.

The New York City-based Ovadia Design Group turned to Pureplank’s Luneray from Havwoods International to brighten the space with color and contrast against the painted brick and white walls. Hardwood is a key element for the design of Local Leaf, providing a warm aesthetic throughout. The Luneray planks, sealed in matte lacquer finish, can be seen from glass doors and invite passing New Yorkers inside.

Pureplank’s Luneray was easy to install, according to the installers. The planks have engineered grooves that click into one another to assure the finished installment will not buckle. For the architectural interior design firm, clicking each plank into one another was easier than stapling and nailing wood, thus providing a clean look.