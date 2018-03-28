Havwoods International debuts PurePlank to North America

London—Havwoods International has introduced a new flooring solution ideal for large-scale developments in North America. In response to rising demand within the development sector and the launch of Havwoods International’s U.S. operations, the UK-based flooring supplier presents the PurePlank collection of engineered hardwood planks.

PurePlank offers three key benefits for large-scale projects that include: an exceptionally quick and easy click installation system, cost effective pricing and availability in large quantities as a result of mass production with consistent high quality.

The PurePlank collection consists of a triple layered construction, which involves a solid oak surface bonded to two layers of softwood to ensure greater stability. The collection is available in 5 1/8-inch, 7 1⁄8-inch and 8 1⁄8-inch planks—the latter having a thicker wear layer. PurePlank is available from stock in 37 finishes. It may be fitted over underfloor heating and a special mounting clip also makes it ideal for use as wall cladding.