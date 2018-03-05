Back To Homepage

HPS Schönox adds multiple distributors

March 05, 2018
Florence, Ala.—HPS Schönox has added new distribution partners to assists the company in meeting its goal to increase the ease of doing business. Distributors including David C Greenbaum Co., Jon Don, Carpet Shoppe, Bixco and ALA Round Flooring were added as authorized distributors and value-added resellers of Schönox products in North America.

“We see great potential with the new distributors because each are forging new roads across all market segments,” said Dave Lepird, Sr., HPS Schönox vice president of sales. “Additional availability and expanded product knowledge are essential for substantial growth.”

Thomas Trissl, HPS Schönox principal, explained the company is proud to be collaborating with the new distributors. “We are impressed by the wide portfolio of customers, quality of their work as well as their commitment to our company.”

