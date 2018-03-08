I4F exhibiting at Domotex asia/ChinaFloor 2018

Willemstad, Curacao—I4F is exhibiting at Domotex asia/ChinaFloor, March 20-22 in Shanghai, China. This year’s exhibition marks the 20th edition of Domotex asia/ChinaFloor which is Asia Pacific’s leading flooring exhibition and the second largest flooring show in the world. Some 55,000 industry professionals from over 100 countries worldwide are expected to visit the show.

“After twenty years, Domotex asia/ChinaFloor continues to gain increasing levels of momentum and we are excited to be participating as an exhibitor at this year’s milestone show,” said John Rietveldt, I4F’s CEO. “Industry leaders coming to our booth will be able to discover and try for themselves the best and easiest flooring installation solution for the short side as well as see how exciting, cutting-edge innovations and patented technologies from I4F and its partners are poised to transform and boost the future of the global flooring industry forever.”

I4F’s booth (E1 C27) will showcase its patented one-piece, drop-lock flooring installation system 3L TripleLock and Click4U, as well as present break-through technologies developed by its partners: Classen, Kronospan and Kowon. This includes innovations in digital printing, liquid layer technology and wall panels.