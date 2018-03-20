Back To Homepage

Interface crafts woven designs with new Native Fabric collection

March 20, 2018
Atlanta—Interface introduced its new global luxury vinyl tile (LVT) collection, Native Fabric, expanding its modular resilient flooring offerings. Native Fabric offers a modern take on the timeless grass cloth design in a variety of shades infused with a woven metallic threading. The collection showcases eight unique colors, which can stand alone or pair with past Interface modular carpet, such as World Woven, in a multitude of settings, including corporate office, hospitality, retail and education.

Native Fabric was designed by Kari Pei, lead product designer at Interface, and was created to bring the warmth and grace of natural variation back into interiors in an easy-to-install, modular LVT. The collection marks the first woven LVT product designed in-house by Interface and is made to emulate depth, movement and softness.

The collection provides corporate, hospitality, retail and education-focused projects unique elements that portray local, hand-crafted materials and artisan designs as well as easy installation and long-term management capabilities. In addition to its newest LVT, all of Interface’s LVT offerings feature the following design and performance attributes:

  • Designed to match Interface’s Skinny Planks, coming together with a precise fit, allowing customers to pair hard and soft products together;
  • Engineered to compatible height with Interface’s carpet tiles, providing the ability to effortlessly move from hard to soft flooring without transition strips;
  • Created with Sound Choice proprietary backing (and certified by Quiet Mark) to meet acoustical sound requirements for reducing vertical sound transfer – ideal for K-12, higher education and other learning environments;
  • Constructed with materials and recycling in mind, including a commitment to deliver Environmental Product Declarations for all hard flooring products;
  • Recyclable through Interface’s ReEntry program; and
  • Backed by Interface’s 15-year commercial warranty.

Native Fabric is available for purchase now in the Americas and will launch in EMEA in the third quarter of 2018. To learn more about Native Fabric, visit the collection page on the Interface website.

 

