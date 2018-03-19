Back To Homepage

Iris Ceramica launches Marmi 3.0

March 19, 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Chicago—Iris-Fiandre Group’s Iris Ceramica presents Marmi 3.0, an unexpected style combination of pure classical elegance and ultra-trendy modern tiles for porcelain floor and ceramic wall solutions. Debuting for the first time in the U.S., Iris Ceramica’s Marmi 3.0 includes the latest in advanced technology and manufacturing capabilities in this new collection of high tech architectural surfaces.

The new Marmi 3.0 collection is now available for the U.S. market through the group’s own distributor, Transceramica as well as through its nationwide network of distributors. The sleek styles and surface solutions are engineered for both commercial and contemporary residential projects. The collection will also soon be on display in the group’s Chicago showroom.

With light-filled contemporary spaces as the canvas, the veins and fascination of marble creatively combine with glossy wall tiles in modern hues for a new material perspective. Marmi 3.0 porcelain floor tiles are available in two finishes natural (honed) or glossy (polished) with a 9 mm thickness in eight marble-like shades: Gioia White, Black Pulpis, Brown Saint Laurent, Georgette Grey, Onyx, Machaubas White, Dolomiti White and Venato White. Floor tile dimensions include: 24 x 24, 24 x 12 and 24 x 48.

Ceramic wall tiles are available in eight 4 x 8 glossy colors: White, Black, Black Pulpis, Platino, Venato White, Brown Saint Laurent, Onyx and Oro. The metallic tones add a sense of luxury to any room and the bold, glossy color palette offers a shimmering richness to classic colors. The deep tone background allows the sparkle of gold and platinum to shine. What makes this collection unique is the geometry of the glossy wall tiles that contrast with the classic marble-like surfaces and veins—the perfect balance between linear design and nature with a 3.0 mood.

Tags
ceramicflooringIris CeramicaMarmi 3.0Tile
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Floor Covering News

FCNews special issues/supplements

Abbey Carpet & Floor 60th Anniversary
Surfaces Product Guide 2018
Forbo Supplement
Product Guide 2017
Hardwood Selling Guide 2017
Ultimate Guide to WPC
2017 LVT Selling Guide
CarpetsPlus 20th Anniversary
Surfaces Product Guide 2017
Product Guide 2016
NFA 25th Anniversary
Laminate Selling Guide 2016
FCNews 30th Anniversary
2016 LVT Selling Guide
Elias Wilf 100th Anniversary
Product Guide 2015
O'Krent's 100th Anniversary
Hardwood Selling Guide 2015
Digital Marketing Guide 2015
Compliance Guide
Carpet One 30th Anniversary
Retailers' Guide to Selling Laminate
Adleta 40th Anniversary Special Issue
Consolidated Carpet 70th Anniversary
FCNews Ceramic Tile Guide

Press Release

See More

Havwoods’ flooring featured in New York eatery

New York City, N.Y.—Local Leaf, a newly opened, fast-casual eatery serving healthy gourmet fare in New York, caters to discerning Manhattanites who appreciate locally sourced ingredients. When designing the space

Read More

Iris Ceramica launches Marmi 3.0

Chicago—Iris-Fiandre Group’s Iris Ceramica presents Marmi 3.0, an unexpected style combination of pure classical elegance and ultra-trendy modern tiles for porcelain floor and ceramic wall solutions. Debuting for the first

Read More

William M. Bird partners with Beauflor

Charleston, S.C.—William M. Bird will partner with Beauflor to distribute the manufacturer’s brand of residential and commercial vinyl flooring in the Southeast. The new product offering will be available throughout

Read More
© 2018 Copyright Floor Covering News. All Rights reserved.
Designed & Built By SWAG Media Factory

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.