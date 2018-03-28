Karndean joins mindful Materials initiative

Export, Pa.—Karndean Designflooring has joined the mindful Materials initiative, listing all products and adhesives in the collaborative’s database.

The mindful Materials collaborative was developed within the design industry to provide a common way for manufacturers to clearly communicate transparency and optimization information for their building products. Through mindful Materials, manufacturers enter product information into an online database, giving designers a single place to search for product information. mindful Materials has also established a labeling system for products physically represented in resource libraries.

“At Karndean Designflooring, we pride ourselves on environmental awareness in the supply and maintenance of our products worldwide,” said Adrian Shortland, global liaison—technical & environmental, Karndean Designflooring. “Joining mindful Materials allows us to effectively and transparently communicate the environmental attributes and certifications of our luxury vinyl to the entire A&D community. Furthermore, this is part of our continued commitment to be a leader in sustainability within the flooring industry.”

For more information, visit mindfulmaterials.com.