Back To Homepage

Karndean joins mindful Materials initiative

March 28, 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Export, Pa.—Karndean Designflooring has joined the mindful Materials initiative, listing all products and adhesives in the collaborative’s database.

The mindful Materials collaborative was developed within the design industry to provide a common way for manufacturers to clearly communicate transparency and optimization information for their building products. Through mindful Materials, manufacturers enter product information into an online database, giving designers a single place to search for product information. mindful Materials has also established a labeling system for products physically represented in resource libraries.

“At Karndean Designflooring, we pride ourselves on environmental awareness in the supply and maintenance of our products worldwide,” said Adrian Shortland, global liaison—technical & environmental, Karndean Designflooring. “Joining mindful Materials allows us to effectively and transparently communicate the environmental attributes and certifications of our luxury vinyl to the entire A&D community. Furthermore, this is part of our continued commitment to be a leader in sustainability within the flooring industry.”

For more information, visit mindfulmaterials.com.

Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Floor Covering News

FCNews special issues/supplements

Abbey Carpet & Floor 60th Anniversary
Surfaces Product Guide 2018
Forbo Supplement
Product Guide 2017
Hardwood Selling Guide 2017
Ultimate Guide to WPC
2017 LVT Selling Guide
CarpetsPlus 20th Anniversary
Surfaces Product Guide 2017
Product Guide 2016
NFA 25th Anniversary
Laminate Selling Guide 2016
FCNews 30th Anniversary
2016 LVT Selling Guide
Elias Wilf 100th Anniversary
Product Guide 2015
O'Krent's 100th Anniversary
Hardwood Selling Guide 2015
Digital Marketing Guide 2015
Compliance Guide
Carpet One 30th Anniversary
Retailers' Guide to Selling Laminate
Adleta 40th Anniversary Special Issue
Consolidated Carpet 70th Anniversary
FCNews Ceramic Tile Guide

Press Release

See More

Parterre Flooring Systems launches new luxury vinyl collection

Wilmington, Mass.—Parterre Flooring Systems introduces Studio Luxury Vinyl, a new accent collection featuring two luxury vinyl flooring designs—Tela and Colour. Available in 28 colors, options range from a muted palette

Read More

Mark Bischoff joins Starnet

Darien, Conn.—Starnet Worldwide Commercial Flooring has named Mark Bischoff vice president-vendor relations, effective April 1. In this position, he will assume the critical role of managing all activities related to

Read More

Karndean joins mindful Materials initiative

Export, Pa.—Karndean Designflooring has joined the mindful Materials initiative, listing all products and adhesives in the collaborative’s database. The mindful Materials collaborative was developed within the design industry to provide

Read More
© 2018 Copyright Floor Covering News. All Rights reserved.
Designed & Built By SWAG Media Factory

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.