Laticrete Supercap honors top applicators

Dallas—Laticrete Supercap celebrated its top applicators with the company’s first-ever Applicator of the Year and Spirit of Supercap awards.

Boston-based Allegheny Contract’s Jim Burke, president and CEO; Chris Hand, vice president of surface preparation; and Paul Pappalardo, field supervisor and operations manager, were each recognized with the Applicator of the Year award for the company’s year-over-year growth and achievements using the Laticrete Supercap System. Andy Mcardle, field operations director, Pyramid Floor Covering in Port Washington, N.Y., was awarded the Spirit of Supercap award for inspiring others through outstanding acts of service and commitment.

“Laticrete Supercap is still growing, but we do not have to look far to see who is leading our success,” said Doug Metchick, president, Laticrete Supercap. “We are very fortunate to have Jim, Chris, Paul and Andy on our team, enthusiastically driving our business by introducing clients to Supercap products and delivering outstanding service.”