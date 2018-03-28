Back To Homepage

Mark Bischoff joins Starnet

March 28, 2018
Darien, Conn.—Starnet Worldwide Commercial Flooring has named Mark Bischoff vice president-vendor relations, effective April 1. In this position, he will assume the critical role of managing all activities related to Starnet’s Preferred Vendor network including vendor acquisition, contract negotiation, business development and training.

For the balance of the year, Bischoff will work closely with Fred Williamson, Starnet’s executive vice president, who is retiring at the end of 2018 after 50 years in the industry. Bischoff will focus on Starnet vendor connections while gaining knowledge of the broader operations and goals of the organization.

“Throughout Mark’s career, he has consistently demonstrated strong strategic leadership, excellent interpersonal skills and the ability to drive both revenue and profits,” said Jeanne Matson, Starnet president and CEO. “He values the importance of strong partnerships within the commercial flooring industry. Mark’s experience, strategic insights and outstanding business skills will be a significant asset to Starnet Commercial Flooring.”

Bischoff brings 22 years of experience in commercial flooring. After joining Johnsonite as a business manager in 1996, he assumed positions of increasing importance within the organization, impacting both sales and marketing. Following the Tarkett acquisition of Johnsonite in 2009, he was named executive director of strategic partnerships, working closely with Starnet to develop a strong business-building relationship. In 2012, Bischoff ascended to the position of vice president of sales at Tarkett NA, overseeing the company’s entire resilient business, both commercial and residential. Most recently, he served as senior vice president of healthcare and senior living for Mohawk Industries.

