Metroflor launches second CEU

March 13, 2018
Norwalk, Conn.– Metroflor has made its second continuing education unit (CEU) course available online at AEC Daily. The one-hour program, “Biophilic Design & Resilient flooring,” has been approved by The American Institute of Architects (AIA) Continuing Education, the Interior Design Continuing Education Council (IDCEC) and USGBC and carries 0.1 CEU or 1 LU of credit. Metroflor’s first CEU, “Sustainable Attributes of LVT Flooring,” is also available online at AEC Daily.

“Biophilic Design & Resilient Flooring” reflects the company’s immersion in biophilic design as an influence in the creation of its ever-evolving LVT product lines. This course will provide an overview of the basic principles of biophilic design and focus on how resilient flooring specifications can support its expression in commercial design projects.

Based on the learning objectives, participants will be able to:

  • Define biophilic design and list some specific ways to implement it into a space
  • Explain the benefits of using biophilic design in commercial spaces
  • Enumerate the key pattern categories in biophilic design
  • Determine the strategies and considerations for using the biophilic design patterns to achieve desired results
  • Explain how resilient flooring specification can support biophilic design

Metroflor has already begun to offer this course as a face-to-face presentation for credit to staff at architectural and interior design firms in major North American markets. Over 200 people have participated to date, in addition to 40 others who have taken the course online at AEC Daily. Its entire commercial sales team has been certified to present the program, as well as some of its distributor-partners.

For more information, visit aspectaflooring.com/request-ceu or email CEU@aspectaflooring.com

