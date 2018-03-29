Mirage Floors to host spring rebate sale

Saint-Georges, Quebec, Canada—Mirage will be hosting its “Play & Win with Mirage” Spring 2018 rebate sale from April 19 through June 9. This major hardwood flooring sale is taking place at all participating Mirage dealers in the U.S. and Canada (excluding Quebec).

Consumers save from $0.50 to $1.00 per square foot rebate on Mirage flooring during this promotion by playing an online game. This offer is valid on all Mirage products, regardless of species, color or width.

“Spring often brings a breath of fresh air and renewal, which also brings a need for consumers to change their décors,” said Brad Williams, vice president of sales & marketing at Boa-Franc, makers of the Mirage brand. “Thanks to the ‘Play & Win with Mirage’ rebate sale offered on all our flooring during this sales event, it is a great opportunity to save big while enjoying the quality Mirage floors are known for.”

Nearly 2000 Mirage Maestro Dealers throughout North America are participating in this event. For the rules and a list of participating dealers, visit miragefloors.com/rebate on or after April 9.