Moldings coordinate with made-to-match programs

March 5/12, 2018: Volume 33, Issue 19

By Nicole Murray

Moldings are vital to any flooring project, and no job can be considered complete until the accessories have been matched to the consumer’s liking and installed. As flooring manufacturers continue to refresh and develop designs, suppliers of moldings and transitions are also looking to incorporate the latest flooring looks in their offerings.

FCNews takes a look at some of the leading manufacturers’ new, cutting-edge products that cater to current trends and offer solutions for common installation scenarios.

Artistic Finishes

Artistic Finishes has unveiled EnduraCor, a multilayered wood veneer that consists of a waterproof core, track insert, adhesive backer, decorative layer and a top coat.

EnduraCor is available in various wood species which are wrapped around the veneer with the profiles. According to the company, this construction offers a better blend that meshes with different products in the market, including European white oak, maple and hickory.

“Thin slices of wood are assembled onto a mesh backer and we top it off with a very durable hard blend,” said Bill Treiber, technical sales and education manager. “We also make a point to do our staining in house so we see each product from start to finish.”

EnduraCor is available in 16 different profiles ranging from 2.5mm to 15mm to cater to the various thicknesses available for WPC and rigid vinyl core products. These different options help avoid overlapping and tripping hazards commonly seen with products that are matched with an inappropriately sized accessory, the company said.

“There are so many different sizes and thicknesses available out there today,” Treiber explained. “We originally started with six profiles but we continuously add more to complement what is out there.”

Pennwood

Pennwood’s RetroTread collection can be made to match any color, finish or flooring design and is user friendly for professional installers and DIYers alike.

The manufacturer’s collection was originally only able to mimic nine species but has now expanded to approximately 30, which makes it possible to match

any flooring material whether it’s wood, laminate or WPC.

“People have approached us with all types of flooring situations where they want us to match it and it ends with us creating a custom staircase just for them,” said Kraig Coxon, executive vice president. “If you are going to invest a lot of money in your flooring, you might as well finish strong with high-quality RetroTreads.”

Coxon cited an influx in gray and tan colors, which require multiple steps to create matching tones. “We are not getting the typical flooring requests anymore. The popular colors are two- and three-toned colors that require adding different colored stains and sanding multiple times to get a perfect match.”

Seneca Millwork

Seneca Millwork has developed several styles of sculpted and special trims in various finishes to provide end users with options. With such a vast design portfolio, the consumer is able to choose the accessory that will best complement her floor.

Available special finishes include sculpted, wire brushed, distressed and dead flat with a custom-matching process that personally involves the customers before making any final decisions.

“It is always a challenge to accomplish the worn, aged look or the oil and glazed appearance, but we make a point to continuously develop new methods to offer our customers the best possible accessories for their flooring needs,” said Tony Stahl, plant manager. “Our dead flat finish, for example, offers the appearance of an oil finish but without the added upkeep and can last for years.”

Stairrods

Stairrods puts the spotlight on its bendable LVT stair nosing designed for both straight and curved bullnose/curtail steps using 3⁄32-inch and 1⁄8-inch dryback. When using with 15⁄64-inch plywood, it can be paired with treads ranging between 55⁄64 inches and 63⁄64 inches.

The collection is available in 10 various finishes including brass, bronze, nickel and black, giving end users design flexibility to apply the accessory to areas with various themes including rustic, chic or simplistic looks. All Stairrods LVT stair nosings can be applied and fitted on site.

“We concentrate entirely on our products,” said John Raine, director. “This attention and focus guarantees they are the finest available anywhere in the world.”

Zamma

Zamma’s Cap A Tread, a patented stair renewal system that slides over existing stair treads and box stairs, can be perfectly matched with over 1,000 vinyl and laminate decors. The product is available in a traditional bullnose shape for the basic boxed staircase as well as a right or left returned Cap A Tread for staircases with openings on either side.

“We thermally fuse the vinyl flooring film with an overlay and wrap it with high-density fiberboard stair substrate to create a seamless and visually appealing aesthetic,” said Tim Tipton, senior vice president of sales. “There is no scanning, just an accurate match.”

Cap A Tread’s easy installation is one of its greatest attributes. Not only does it avoid the need to rip up existing flooring, but it also requires a less experienced installer to do the job effectively.

“It is as simple as measuring the step, cutting, gluing and affixing,” Tipton said. “You now can have the same team that is installing your laminate or vinyl flooring also install Cap A Tread.”