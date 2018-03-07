Back To Homepage

NeoCon to host comprehensive seminar series

March 07, 2018
Chicago—NeoCon will deliver a world-class educational experience for its 50th edition including four marquee presentations and more than 100 CEU programs June 11-13 at The Mart. Show organizers have curated a rich program of seminars that explore a wide range of topics including a roadmap for achieving WELL certification, applying psychology to design and trends influencing the next decade in healthcare facility design. New this year, NeoCon will explore the industry’s next chapters with a series of seminars flagged with the Future of Design designation.

“The CEU seminars are always a vital, enriching and enlightening aspect of the NeoCon experience,” said Monica DeBartolo, director of programming at NeoCon shows. “The 2018 lineup will bring the latest innovations and societal and cultural trends to light as we celebrate the past 50 years of commercial design and look ahead to the next 50.”

The complete list of seminars is available here.

For more information about NeoCon 2018, visit neocon.com.

