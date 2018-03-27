Novalis focuses on work, life balance at Domotex asia/ChinaFloor

Toronto—Novalis Innovative Flooring devoted its expansive booth space in the Shanghai New International Expo Centre at Domotex asia/ChinaFloor to a theme meant to inspire a balance between work and life in the hectic world of urban living, according to John Wu, president and CEO. One section of the booth was dedicated to WELL Certified experience focusing on air, acoustic, health, comfort and lighting.

“Domotex asia/ChinaFloor has clearly become a global exhibition focusing on flooring,” Wu observed. “This is particularly true for the LVT and multi-layer flooring category. Our booth, as well as our hall, was constantly packed with international and domestic buyers looking for new trends and new products.”

On display was the company’s extensive LVT offerings, including its new Carrara Marble styles from its NovaFloor Serenbe collection and its SPRK38 colorways, part of in AVA Commercial LVT line.