Novalis launches new consumer online promotion

Toronto, Canada—Novalis Innovative Flooring has launched a new promotion inviting consumers to share their new NovaFloor LVT flooring with the world. The NovaFloor Us! promotion encourages new NovaFloor owners to go to NovaFloor.us to register their new floor and then to upload photos of it on the brand’s Facebook page: NovaFloorLVT.

Novalis will select photo entries to share online and reward the best entry each month with a $100 gift card. “People are always proud of their new floors,” said Julie Foster, residential product and marketing manager for Novalis. “NovaFloor Us! gives them a fun and rewarding way to show their beautiful new floors off.”

For more information, visit novafloor.us/novafloorus.