Novalis taps Gary Slonim as international sales manager for Latin America

March 12, 2018
Toronto, Canada—Industry veteran Gary Slonim has joined Novalis Innovative Flooring as its international sales manager for Latin America. Slonim is the former president and CEO of Slonim International, selling flooring in over 50 countries. Prior to joining Novalis he was the sales manager for Latin America for Swiff-Train, Co., marketing EarthWerks LVT flooring.

“Gary’s knowledge of the Caribbean and Latin America is extensive,” said Mark Hansen, vice president North America for Novalis. “And his floor covering experience is second to none. We are fortunate to have Gary join our international team.”

