Back To Homepage

Parterre Flooring Systems launches new luxury vinyl collection

March 28, 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Wilmington, Mass.—Parterre Flooring Systems introduces Studio Luxury Vinyl, a new accent collection featuring two luxury vinyl flooring designs—Tela and Colour. Available in 28 colors, options range from a muted palette of gray tones and expressive hue variations to vibrant splashes of color.

Just as an artist’s studio holds all of the creative tools necessary to create a masterpiece, the Studio Luxury Vinyl collection elevates any design vision with its chromatic color palette. Inspired by the assets used in an artist’s studio, Tela’s 10 colors have a woven-like design and authentic texture that offers a neutral canvas for interior spaces as both stand-alone installations and flooring accents. Studio’s second design, Colour, has 18 hued accent options also named with artistry in mind.

Versatile for any commercial application, Tela and Colour are both designed to work as flooring accents, ideally paired with Parterre’s current running line of 3mm luxury vinyl tile and plank products. “Accent colors can be used in many ways,” said Roche FitzGerald, Parterre designer. “Whether used purposefully to add an accent of color to isolate separate wings in a hospital or to enhance a boutique’s contemporary wood look with pops of color. Studio Luxury Vinyl brings a unique vibe to any commercial design.”

Both offered in a tile format, Studio’s Tela is 18 x 36 in size and Colour is 18 x 18. Available in a commercial construction, products in the Studio Luxury Vinyl collection are FloorScore certified and have the quality of craftsmanship that Parterre is known for.

Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Floor Covering News

FCNews special issues/supplements

Abbey Carpet & Floor 60th Anniversary
Surfaces Product Guide 2018
Forbo Supplement
Product Guide 2017
Hardwood Selling Guide 2017
Ultimate Guide to WPC
2017 LVT Selling Guide
CarpetsPlus 20th Anniversary
Surfaces Product Guide 2017
Product Guide 2016
NFA 25th Anniversary
Laminate Selling Guide 2016
FCNews 30th Anniversary
2016 LVT Selling Guide
Elias Wilf 100th Anniversary
Product Guide 2015
O'Krent's 100th Anniversary
Hardwood Selling Guide 2015
Digital Marketing Guide 2015
Compliance Guide
Carpet One 30th Anniversary
Retailers' Guide to Selling Laminate
Adleta 40th Anniversary Special Issue
Consolidated Carpet 70th Anniversary
FCNews Ceramic Tile Guide

Press Release

See More

Parterre Flooring Systems launches new luxury vinyl collection

Wilmington, Mass.—Parterre Flooring Systems introduces Studio Luxury Vinyl, a new accent collection featuring two luxury vinyl flooring designs—Tela and Colour. Available in 28 colors, options range from a muted palette

Read More

Mark Bischoff joins Starnet

Darien, Conn.—Starnet Worldwide Commercial Flooring has named Mark Bischoff vice president-vendor relations, effective April 1. In this position, he will assume the critical role of managing all activities related to

Read More

Karndean joins mindful Materials initiative

Export, Pa.—Karndean Designflooring has joined the mindful Materials initiative, listing all products and adhesives in the collaborative’s database. The mindful Materials collaborative was developed within the design industry to provide

Read More
© 2018 Copyright Floor Covering News. All Rights reserved.
Designed & Built By SWAG Media Factory

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.