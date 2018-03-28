Parterre Flooring Systems launches new luxury vinyl collection

Wilmington, Mass.—Parterre Flooring Systems introduces Studio Luxury Vinyl, a new accent collection featuring two luxury vinyl flooring designs—Tela and Colour. Available in 28 colors, options range from a muted palette of gray tones and expressive hue variations to vibrant splashes of color.

Just as an artist’s studio holds all of the creative tools necessary to create a masterpiece, the Studio Luxury Vinyl collection elevates any design vision with its chromatic color palette. Inspired by the assets used in an artist’s studio, Tela’s 10 colors have a woven-like design and authentic texture that offers a neutral canvas for interior spaces as both stand-alone installations and flooring accents. Studio’s second design, Colour, has 18 hued accent options also named with artistry in mind.

Versatile for any commercial application, Tela and Colour are both designed to work as flooring accents, ideally paired with Parterre’s current running line of 3mm luxury vinyl tile and plank products. “Accent colors can be used in many ways,” said Roche FitzGerald, Parterre designer. “Whether used purposefully to add an accent of color to isolate separate wings in a hospital or to enhance a boutique’s contemporary wood look with pops of color. Studio Luxury Vinyl brings a unique vibe to any commercial design.”

Both offered in a tile format, Studio’s Tela is 18 x 36 in size and Colour is 18 x 18. Available in a commercial construction, products in the Studio Luxury Vinyl collection are FloorScore certified and have the quality of craftsmanship that Parterre is known for.