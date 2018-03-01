Back To Homepage

Shaw employees to receive Women in Manufacturing STEP Ahead Award

March 01, 2018
From left: Lisa Bruice, Annie Coward and Brooklyn Lynam.

Dalton, Ga.—The Manufacturing Institute will award Lisa Buice, commercial human resources director; Annie Cowart, client contact center director; and Brooklyn Lynam, process engineer, with the Women in Manufacturing STEP (Science, Technology, Engineering and Production) Ahead Award, April 10 at a reception in Washington, D.C. The STEP Ahead Awards honor women who have demonstrated excellence and leadership in their careers and represent all levels of the manufacturing industry.

Both Buice and Cowart are among the 100 recipients recognized as honorees, and Lynam is among the 30 emerging leaders chosen. Winners of this year’s award were selected from hundreds of applicants from manufacturers across the country, reflecting the diversity of manufacturing sectors and positions.

Buice is being honored for her vision in creating the company’s first associate resource groups. Cowart is being recognized for her work establishing an innovative road to success for Shaw’s inside sales team. Lynam is being honored for her use of Shaw’s MakerSpace to solve issues in the manufacturing process and pioneering an automated system of pod testing.

“The women who we are celebrating represent the exciting career opportunities available in manufacturing,” said Natalie Schilling, 2018 chair of STEP Ahead and vice president of human resources at Arconic. “The STEP Ahead Award honors successful women in this industry for their significant achievements and the positive impact they have made on their companies, their communities and the industry as a whole.”

During the reception, the Manufacturing Institute will highlight each honoree’s story, including her leadership and accomplishments in manufacturing.

“We celebrate the accomplishments of Lisa, Annie and Brooklyn and appreciate their contributions to our company and community,” said Vance Bell, chairman and CEO of Shaw Industries. “These three women represent the diverse talents of our organization. They are leaders within Shaw and the manufacturing industry.”

Since the inception of the STEP Ahead Awards, 12 Shaw associates have been recognized through the program.

