Spring product offerings ‘unseen’ at Surfaces

March 19/26, 2018: Volume 33, Issue 20

By Ken Ryan

While the vast majority of flooring companies exhibit at Surfaces, there are a handful of companies that do not partake in the big show, preferring other venues in which to introduce their new wares. Several of these offerings will be available soon and are worth a closer look.

Here are some of the spring introductions unseen at Surfaces.

Metroflor Engage Genesis

The Engage Genesis 1200ML Multi-Length series extends the narrow-plank format, featuring new 5-inch-wide planks in varying lengths of 24, 35 and 59 inches to add more dimension to the floor. The natural timber embossing is enhanced by a “painted” accent-bevel for more realistic plank definition than micro-bevel. The Engage Genesis 2000T collection features its first-ever tile format in a 16 x 32 size.

Mirage Lunar Eclipse/Sand Castle

As rich as it is vibrant, Lunar Eclipse boasts a look that’s anything but ordinary. With its shades of brown, black highlights and warm touches of beige, this versatile color will stand the test of time for decades without losing its original charm. Sand Castle is a sandy brown that looks like it was scooped straight from a desert dune. It’s a fashionable addition that is sure to be embraced for its timeless, classic style.

Mullican Wexford/Nature

Renowned for its high-quality hardwood flooring and environmentally sound manufacturing practices, Mullican Flooring’s distinctive collections are available in elegant, smooth finishes as well as rustic, hand-sculpted or wire-brushed surface treatments. Two new collections are Wexford and Nature. Wexford offers a classic, wide-plank farmhouse style with a 1⁄2-inch thickness and low-gloss finish. Nature, a 1⁄2-inch-thick sawn hickory, captures all the natural wood characteristics.

Shaw Bellera

Bellera will change how consumers feel about carpet, according to Shaw Floors. The company’s new Endurance high-performance fiber retains its softness and looks, creating carpet that stays beautiful for years. Consumers and experts can’t tell the difference between new samples of Bellera and those with five years’ worth of wear, Shaw said. Bellera includes Shaw’s patented R2X stain and soil treatment and LifeGuard spill-proof backing.

Tarkett Access

Access from Tarkett, which launched in February, is a glue-down LVT engineered to resist stains, scratches, wear and moisture. The collection features 10 wood grains and four stone designs. It carries a 15-year residential and five-year limited light commercial warranty. Access is FloorScore certified and phthalate free; in other words, it’s ideal for multifamily housing where a durable, good-looking and safe floor is essential.

Shaw Epic Reflections

Shaw Floors’ leading product designers celebrate the natural characteristics of hardwood with the introduction of Epic Reflections. The line extends the popular Extreme Nature collection, which features sliced visuals in ash, white oak and maple Appalachian hardwood. This collection highlights the imperfections of knots and grains with colorations inspired by the weathering process of raw wood as it is exposed to the elements.