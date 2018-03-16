Back To Homepage

William M. Bird partners with Beauflor

March 16, 2018
Charleston, S.C.—William M. Bird will partner with Beauflor to distribute the manufacturer’s brand of residential and commercial vinyl flooring in the Southeast. The new product offering will be available throughout William M. Bird’s entire territory including Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee and the Florida panhandle.

“We are proud to partner with Beauflor and align with a manufacturing company that shares our vision and values,” said Maybank Hagood, CEO of William M. Bird. “We are very excited to offer our customers high quality, beautifully designed and profitable new options in vinyl flooring. Our entire team is very impressed with the Beauflor line and we are confident our customers will be as well.”

In support of the new product launch, William M. Bird will provide merchandising, marketing materials and product knowledge training to its customers. Beauflor is the first of many new partnerships that William M. Bird will be announcing over the next few weeks.

For more information, visit wmbird.com.

BeauflorWilliam M. Bird
