Xpress Global Systems opens new service center in Miami

Chattanooga, Tenn.—Xpress Global Systems (XGS) is expanding operations with the opening of a new 20,000-square-foot service center in Miami. The state-of-the-art facility will service the lower region of the state through the southernmost tip of the Florida Keys.

“Miami is the first of several expansion markets planned for XGS in 2018,” said Darrel Harris, CEO, XGS. “We continue to optimize our network to provide more direct service areas for our customers. Our goal is to continue enhancing our service levels, with the reliability and claims-free handling our floor covering partners have come to expect.”

With more than four decades of experience in serving the transportation needs of the floor covering industry XGS has an extensive track record of success in handling a range of flooring surfaces, including carpet, hardwood, laminate, vinyl, tile and rugs. Harris continued, “We are excited to bring XGS’ commitment to service and its unrivaled expertise to the Miami area.”

XGS, which began 40 years ago as a long-haul shipper for the carpet industry, has expanded to 670 employees in 33 terminals, servicing over 90% of the U.S. population.

For more information, visit xgsi.com.