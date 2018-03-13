Back To Homepage

Xpress Global Systems opens new service center in Miami

March 13, 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Chattanooga, Tenn.—Xpress Global Systems (XGS) is expanding operations with the opening of a new 20,000-square-foot service center in Miami. The state-of-the-art facility will service the lower region of the state through the southernmost tip of the Florida Keys.

“Miami is the first of several expansion markets planned for XGS in 2018,” said Darrel Harris, CEO, XGS. “We continue to optimize our network to provide more direct service areas for our customers.  Our goal is to continue enhancing our service levels, with the reliability and claims-free handling our floor covering partners have come to expect.”

With more than four decades of experience in serving the transportation needs of the floor covering industry XGS has an extensive track record of success in handling a range of flooring surfaces, including carpet, hardwood, laminate, vinyl, tile and rugs. Harris continued, “We are excited to bring XGS’ commitment to service and its unrivaled expertise to the Miami area.”

XGS, which began 40 years ago as a long-haul shipper for the carpet industry, has expanded to 670 employees in 33 terminals, servicing over 90% of the U.S. population.

For more information, visit xgsi.com.

Tags
Floor CoveringflooringMiamiservice centerXpress Global Systems
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Floor Covering News

FCNews special issues/supplements

Abbey Carpet & Floor 60th Anniversary
Surfaces Product Guide 2018
Forbo Supplement
Product Guide 2017
Hardwood Selling Guide 2017
Ultimate Guide to WPC
2017 LVT Selling Guide
CarpetsPlus 20th Anniversary
Surfaces Product Guide 2017
Product Guide 2016
NFA 25th Anniversary
Laminate Selling Guide 2016
FCNews 30th Anniversary
2016 LVT Selling Guide
Elias Wilf 100th Anniversary
Product Guide 2015
O'Krent's 100th Anniversary
Hardwood Selling Guide 2015
Digital Marketing Guide 2015
Compliance Guide
Carpet One 30th Anniversary
Retailers' Guide to Selling Laminate
Adleta 40th Anniversary Special Issue
Consolidated Carpet 70th Anniversary
FCNews Ceramic Tile Guide

Press Release

See More

Xpress Global Systems opens new service center in Miami

Chattanooga, Tenn.—Xpress Global Systems (XGS) is expanding operations with the opening of a new 20,000-square-foot service center in Miami. The state-of-the-art facility will service the lower region of the state

Read More

Metroflor launches second CEU

Norwalk, Conn.– Metroflor has made its second continuing education unit (CEU) course available online at AEC Daily. The one-hour program, “Biophilic Design & Resilient flooring,” has been approved by The American

Read More

Ardex invests in DTA

Aliquippa, Pa.—The Ardex Group has attained a strategic stake in DTA, a quality tools, trims and machinery provider for the wall and floor market. DTA was established in Australia in

Read More
© 2018 Copyright Floor Covering News. All Rights reserved.
Designed & Built By SWAG Media Factory

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.