American OEM achieves CARB-exempt status

April 2/9, 2018: Volume 33, Issue 21

Burns, Tenn.—American OEM, a private-label hardwood flooring manufacturer, has obtained renewed status of its CARB ULEF exemption on engineered wood flooring products. This renewal was granted after a perfect record of passing indoor air quality tests for formaldehyde emissions and was also extended to include product with HDF core materials, which the company will manufacture beginning in the second quarter of 2018.

Essentially, this exemption grants American OEM the ability to reduce submittal samples for VOC testing and establishes the company’s products as ultra-low risk for off gassing.

HPVA Laboratories, a third-party association, performed the tests. Highly respected and independent, HPVA has been testing and certifying North American manufacturers of engineered wood products for more than 50 years.

“The health and safety of our consumers is of upmost concern to us,” said Don Finkell, American OEM founder and CEO. “We will continue quarterly tests for VOCs to ensure that we remain compliant with all regulations, even though it is no longer required.”

In addition to CARB-exempt status, American OEM has also achieved Indoor Advantage Gold certification for ultra-low emitting materials, verifying that all hardwood produced in the company’s Tennessee facility contributes to healthy indoor air quality for customers of American OEM private-label products, as well as all flooring sold under the company’s new Hearthwood brand.

This type of continuous quality assurance provides customers with peace of mind, something many lost after the “60 Minutes” TV special exposed unsafe levels of formaldehyde in wood-based products sold in a major retail chain, according to Finkell.