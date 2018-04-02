Back To Homepage

American Olean opens new markets for distributors

April 02, 2018
Dallas—American Olean is making it easier for its distributors to expand into new territories through convenient “turn-key” stores built by the company. These facilities are part of a value-added service where American Olean executes all of the up-front financing and legwork to site survey, manage construction and build-out the interior of a new store that will feature American Olean as its “anchor” brand.

Once the doors are ready to be opened for business American Olean hands the keys over to its distributor. The eventual cost to the distributor through an easy payment plan is much more doable than shouldering the burden of up-front construction costs and the risk of a new business venture alone.

“Our ongoing mission is to equip our distributors for success with the American Olean brand,” said Hector Narvaez, vice president of distributor sales for American Olean. “Our turn-key value-added service is a powerful tool to help distributors increase their revenue—and the best part about it is, American Olean does all of the heavy lifting for them.”

Travis Tile is the latest American Olean distributor to take advantage of this opportunity and recently celebrated the grand opening of its new Travis Tile showroom in McAllen, Texas. Travis Tile has been an important American Olean distributor for 32 years. “American Olean is serving as the ultimate strategic ally, offering distributors an easy way to substantially increase their revenue stream by expanding into new markets via American Olean’s turn-key showroom opportunities,” said Jamie Tyler of Travis Tile.

The manufacturer’s turn-key showroom is designed to offer a “complete American Olean shopping experience.” Displays in each store showcase the entire American Olean product line. In addition, the overall layout of each store incorporates today’s most studied principles on how consumers shop and what overall shopping experience most effectively guides consumers through the consideration and selection process.

For more information, visit americanolean.com.

