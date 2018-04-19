Back To Homepage

Armstrong Flooring launches new Alterna Plank engineered tile looks

April 19, 2018
Lancaster, Pa.—Armstrong Flooring is expanding its award-winning Alterna engineered tile in more ways than one: longer lengths and enhanced durability are joined together in a bold, new collection of engineered tile that offers a true choice to ceramic and porcelain. This innovative, stone-based engineered tile is warmer to the touch, softer underfoot and easier to care for in any room of the home.

The Alterna Plank engineered tile collection with Diamond 10 technology offers a wide array of wood visuals in a new 6 x 36 groutable plank and can be applied to the wall as well as the floor. This on-trend size and shape expands the overall Alterna portfolio and ensures that customers can continue to make the perfect choice over stone, ceramic and porcelain.

“Alterna looks like traditional tile, but it feels entirely different,” said Morgan Hafer, product manager. “It’s warmer, softer and more comfortable underfoot and engineered to be more forgiving to anything you may drop on it—meaning that not only is your floor more likely to withstand accidents, but so is your favorite coffee mug.”

The new Alterna Plank Engineered Tile collection now offers Armstrong Flooring’s proprietary Diamond 10 technology. In addition to helping to make Alterna plank floors scratch, scuff and stain resistant, the innovative technology repels dirt, making clean-up a breeze. This superior new level of performance withstands people, pets, scratches and stains, so the floor looks newer, longer.

Alterna can be installed over minor subfloor irregularities without the risk of cracking. Alterna floors can be installed and lived on the same day, unlike traditional porcelain and ceramic tiles which can take three or more days to install. Enhance the authentic tile look of the floor with coordinating grout. Armstrong Flooring coordinating grout, S-693 FlexStrong grout, is ready to use, requires no sealing and resists stains and cracking. Multi-purpose trim and stairnose trim are expertly matched to create a seamless look.

For information, visit armstrongflooring.com.

 

