Armstrong Flooring promotes Sonya Zook to vice president, Enterprise Solutions

Lancaster, Pa.—Armstrong Flooring, Inc. has promoted Sonya Zook to vice president, Enterprise Solutions.

Zook will lead the team that manages enterprise software, integration and manufacturing systems. She formerly was director, Enterprise Applications, and has worked for the company for 28 years.

“Sonya has been a key leader in developing our IT team and delivering technology and business solutions,” said Scott Hess, senior vice president and chief information officer. “Her dedication, business knowledge, leadership and strategic thinking are a significant asset to Armstrong Flooring.”