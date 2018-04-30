Armstrong Flooring’s Natural Creations features Diamond 10 technology

Lancaster, Pa.—Natural Creations with Diamond 10 technology from Armstrong Flooring was designed in direct response to commercial interior performance needs and design trends. The collection is available in an array of modular shapes, sizes and patterns to reflect the natural look that is increasingly popular in today’s designs.

Three collections—ArborArt, EarthCuts and Mystix—are inspired by the natural beauty of wood, the colors and organic variations of stone, and the distinctive woven-like appearance of textiles. Armstrong Flooring offers a strengthened lineup of commercial flooring solutions that give architects and designers a mix-and-match opportunity to specify products that fit their client’s needs.

From timeless and traditional to contemporary and fresh, neutral and harmonious to bold and dynamic, Armstrong Flooring’s design stories represent broader trends in the design world making their way to the commercial sector.

Featuring Diamond 10 technology, this revolutionary, patent-pending innovation uses cultured diamonds to provide the highest scratch, stain and scuff resistance in the industry. See it at NeoCon at Booth #7-9112.