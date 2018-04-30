Back To Homepage

Armstrong Flooring’s Natural Creations features Diamond 10 technology

April 30, 2018
Lancaster, Pa.—Natural Creations with Diamond 10 technology from Armstrong Flooring was designed in direct response to commercial interior performance needs and design trends. The collection is available in an array of modular shapes, sizes and patterns to reflect the natural look that is increasingly popular in today’s designs.

Three collections—ArborArt, EarthCuts and Mystix—are inspired by the natural beauty of wood, the colors and organic variations of stone, and the distinctive woven-like appearance of textiles. Armstrong Flooring offers a strengthened lineup of commercial flooring solutions that give architects and designers a mix-and-match opportunity to specify products that fit their client’s needs.

From timeless and traditional to contemporary and fresh, neutral and harmonious to bold and dynamic, Armstrong Flooring’s design stories represent broader trends in the design world making their way to the commercial sector.

Featuring Diamond 10 technology, this revolutionary, patent-pending innovation uses cultured diamonds to provide the highest scratch, stain and scuff resistance in the industry. See it at NeoCon at Booth #7-9112.

 

 

Nonn’s Flooring to acquire Malkin’s Flooring

Middleton, Wis.— Middleton-based retailer Nonn’s Flooring, Inc. has acquired Malkin’s Flooring, Inc. of Menomonee Falls. President and CEO Adam Nonn said that Nonn’s will continue to operate the 18,000 square-foot

Read More

Shaw Industries ranks among Forbes’ America’s Best Employers

Dalton, Ga.—Shaw Industries Group, Inc., has been ranked on Forbes magazine’s 2018 list of America’s Best Employers 2018. “Even as Shaw continues to invest in new and upgraded manufacturing facilities,

Read More

Crossville collections installed in smart home for wounded veteran

Crossville, Tenn.—As the exclusive tile supplier for the Gary Sinise Foundation’s R.I.S.E. (Restoring Independence Supporting Empowerment) program, Crossville is honored to have contributed all the tile for the specially adapted

Read More
