Back To Homepage

Aspecta by Metroflor continues website enhancements

April 18, 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Norwalk, Conn.—Metroflor continues to evolve its website for the Aspecta range of commercial LVT flooring. Building upon the first-phase enhancements announced during Domotex Hannover—new graphics, a revitalized look and feel, and improved navigation—the second-phase features provide the capability for users to set up profiles and project folders. Declare Labels for all Aspecta products have also been published on the site in six languages.

Following are the new features:

  • The Installation page features a dynamic presentation of Aspecta project installations. Each dedicated page has links to the relevant products used and a downloadable PDF of each installation case study.
  • The Media tab houses the entire Aspecta video library.
  • New SpecBoard feature for pending projectsenables site users to register and create their own SpecBoards. Users can add Aspecta product photos as well as technical and sustainability documents to their SpecBoard. This feature allows for different SpecBoards for multiple and varied projects.
  • The Press Releases tab links to the newsroom with press releases and articles featuring Aspecta. Coming soon is the Aspectives blog.

“Discovering and specifying Aspecta is quicker and easier thanks to the latest enhancements on aspectaflooring.com,” said Gary Keeble, director of marketing for Metroflor. “Our improved product pages for the entire range are more dynamic than ever before, with feature-rich capabilities including our new SpecBoard tools. Architects, designers and end-users now have a wealth of technical, sustainability and maintenance information at their fingertips, coupled with the ability to set up and customize their own project folders.”

For more information, visit aspectaflooring.com.

 

Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Floor Covering News

FCNews special issues/supplements

Abbey Carpet & Floor 60th Anniversary
Surfaces Product Guide 2018
Forbo Supplement
Product Guide 2017
Hardwood Selling Guide 2017
Ultimate Guide to WPC
2017 LVT Selling Guide
CarpetsPlus 20th Anniversary
Surfaces Product Guide 2017
Product Guide 2016
NFA 25th Anniversary
Laminate Selling Guide 2016
FCNews 30th Anniversary
2016 LVT Selling Guide
Elias Wilf 100th Anniversary
Product Guide 2015
O'Krent's 100th Anniversary
Hardwood Selling Guide 2015
Digital Marketing Guide 2015
Compliance Guide
Carpet One 30th Anniversary
Retailers' Guide to Selling Laminate
Adleta 40th Anniversary Special Issue
Consolidated Carpet 70th Anniversary
FCNews Ceramic Tile Guide

Press Release

See More

Southeast Flooring Market announces 2019 date change

Atlanta, Ga.—The Southeast Flooring Market (SEFM) has moved the show dates forward one day, now taking place at the Cobb Galleria Centre, Tuesday & Wednesday: January 8-9, 2019. With nearly

Read More

Mohawk incorporates digital, social initiatives for Spring All Pet Promotion

Calhoun, Ga.—During the Mohawk Spring All Pet Promotion, which runs until May 24, retailers will have the opportunity to introduce consumers to pet-friendly flooring using Mohawk’s content and industry-leading digital

Read More

Shaw Floors is national sponsor, exclusive flooring provider of 2018 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

Dalton, Ga.—Shaw Floors is proud to continue its support of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital as a national sponsor and the exclusive flooring provider of the 2018 St. Jude Dream

Read More
© 2018 Copyright Floor Covering News. All Rights reserved.
Designed & Built By SWAG Media Factory

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.