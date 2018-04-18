Aspecta by Metroflor continues website enhancements

Norwalk, Conn.—Metroflor continues to evolve its website for the Aspecta range of commercial LVT flooring. Building upon the first-phase enhancements announced during Domotex Hannover—new graphics, a revitalized look and feel, and improved navigation—the second-phase features provide the capability for users to set up profiles and project folders. Declare Labels for all Aspecta products have also been published on the site in six languages.

Following are the new features:

The Installation page features a dynamic presentation of Aspecta project installations. Each dedicated page has links to the relevant products used and a downloadable PDF of each installation case study.

The Media tab houses the entire Aspecta video library.

New SpecBoard feature for pending projectsenables site users to register and create their own SpecBoards. Users can add Aspecta product photos as well as technical and sustainability documents to their SpecBoard. This feature allows for different SpecBoards for multiple and varied projects.

The Press Releases tab links to the newsroom with press releases and articles featuring Aspecta. Coming soon is the Aspectives blog.

“Discovering and specifying Aspecta is quicker and easier thanks to the latest enhancements on aspectaflooring.com,” said Gary Keeble, director of marketing for Metroflor. “Our improved product pages for the entire range are more dynamic than ever before, with feature-rich capabilities including our new SpecBoard tools. Architects, designers and end-users now have a wealth of technical, sustainability and maintenance information at their fingertips, coupled with the ability to set up and customize their own project folders.”

