Cali decking spring launch includes railing systems, new colors

San Diego, Calif.—Cali Bamboo is adding to its outdoor product repertoire with all-new rail and post systems and fresh decking colors.

Rails and posts (sold in two separate kits) are color-matched and made of the same ultra-durable composite material as TruOrganics—Cali’s low maintenance planks. This ensures finished decks are more cohesive in their overall look, performance and ease of installation. It also significantly streamlines the deck shopping experience for Cali customers.

“We’ve established ourselves as makers of beautiful, high-quality decking,” said Doug Jackson, Cali Bamboo president. “By introducing rail and post systems we’re now offering the full package, so that our customers—homeowners, architects and contractors alike—can get their planks, posts and rails in one purchase. Providing that whole deck experience, including all the expert installation and maintenance advice, is right in line with Cali’s overarching goals to constantly improve and lead the pack in world class service.”

The new rail and post systems are internally reinforced with galvanized steel and have the same composition as the TruOrganics planks—60% reclaimed wood fiber and 40% recycled plastic. The 15 black metal balusters included in each railing system are also galvanized steel and ensure a safe and secure decking experience. Posts and rails are fully capped and protected by a total wrap shield, making them extra weather resistant even in harsh sun and heavy snow. Their easy-to-install, universal design works on all decking types with multiple anchors included. Sets are also customizable to accommodate various heights and lengths as well as stair applications. Both kits are backed by a 25-year residential warranty.

The Cali springtime decking launch also includes the release of three new TruOrganics decking colors: Glacier, Caribou and Mojave. Glacier presents a lightly frosted gray; Caribou, a darkly wooded ebony-brown; and Mojave invokes desert vibes with a serene sand color.

The decking line features natural-looking hardwood texturing, matte finish and extra wide plank options. Planks feature a double-sided surface—with one smooth side and the other etched with a wood grain—and come in 8- or 16-foot lengths. A hidden fastening system enables quick, DIY installations, and a full, four-sided wrap shield makes messes and stains easy to clean.