Back To Homepage

Cali decking spring launch includes railing systems, new colors

April 04, 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

San Diego, Calif.—Cali Bamboo is adding to its outdoor product repertoire with all-new rail and post systems and fresh decking colors.

Rails and posts (sold in two separate kits) are color-matched and made of the same ultra-durable composite material as TruOrganics—Cali’s low maintenance planks. This ensures finished decks are more cohesive in their overall look, performance and ease of installation. It also significantly streamlines the deck shopping experience for Cali customers.

“We’ve established ourselves as makers of beautiful, high-quality decking,” said Doug Jackson, Cali Bamboo president. “By introducing rail and post systems we’re now offering the full package, so that our customers—homeowners, architects and contractors alike—can get their planks, posts and rails in one purchase. Providing that whole deck experience, including all the expert installation and maintenance advice, is right in line with Cali’s overarching goals to constantly improve and lead the pack in world class service.”

The new rail and post systems are internally reinforced with galvanized steel and have the same composition as the TruOrganics planks—60% reclaimed wood fiber and 40% recycled plastic. The 15 black metal balusters included in each railing system are also galvanized steel and ensure a safe and secure decking experience. Posts and rails are fully capped and protected by a total wrap shield, making them extra weather resistant even in harsh sun and heavy snow. Their easy-to-install, universal design works on all decking types with multiple anchors included. Sets are also customizable to accommodate various heights and lengths as well as stair applications. Both kits are backed by a 25-year residential warranty.

The Cali springtime decking launch also includes the release of three new TruOrganics decking colors: Glacier, Caribou and Mojave. Glacier presents a lightly frosted gray; Caribou, a darkly wooded ebony-brown; and Mojave invokes desert vibes with a serene sand color.

The decking line features natural-looking hardwood texturing, matte finish and extra wide plank options. Planks feature a double-sided surface—with one smooth side and the other etched with a wood grain—and come in 8- or 16-foot lengths. A hidden fastening system enables quick, DIY installations, and a full, four-sided wrap shield makes messes and stains easy to clean.

Tags
Cali BambooCali decking
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Floor Covering News

FCNews special issues/supplements

Abbey Carpet & Floor 60th Anniversary
Surfaces Product Guide 2018
Forbo Supplement
Product Guide 2017
Hardwood Selling Guide 2017
Ultimate Guide to WPC
2017 LVT Selling Guide
CarpetsPlus 20th Anniversary
Surfaces Product Guide 2017
Product Guide 2016
NFA 25th Anniversary
Laminate Selling Guide 2016
FCNews 30th Anniversary
2016 LVT Selling Guide
Elias Wilf 100th Anniversary
Product Guide 2015
O'Krent's 100th Anniversary
Hardwood Selling Guide 2015
Digital Marketing Guide 2015
Compliance Guide
Carpet One 30th Anniversary
Retailers' Guide to Selling Laminate
Adleta 40th Anniversary Special Issue
Consolidated Carpet 70th Anniversary
FCNews Ceramic Tile Guide

Press Release

See More

SikaBond-T21 offers unlimited moisture vapor protection

Lyndhurst, N.J.—Sika Corporation’s all-in-one wood floor adhesive, SikaBond-T21, is providing flooring with unlimited moisture vapor protection, according to the company. “SikaBond-T21 has been on the market since 2011 and has

Read More

Dal-Tile plant earns Zero Landfill certification

Dallas—As a result of Dal-Tile’s Zero Landfill initiative, team members at the company’s manufacturing plant in Muskogee, Okla., have kept more than 2,600 tons of waste and materials from ending

Read More

Cali decking spring launch includes railing systems, new colors

San Diego, Calif.—Cali Bamboo is adding to its outdoor product repertoire with all-new rail and post systems and fresh decking colors. Rails and posts (sold in two separate kits) are color-matched and

Read More
© 2018 Copyright Floor Covering News. All Rights reserved.
Designed & Built By SWAG Media Factory

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.