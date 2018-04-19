Coverings to promote charitable initiatives at 2018 show

Arlington, Va.—Coverings, the largest international tile and stone show in North America, has announced the activation of three charitable initiatives over the course of the 2018 show. The initiatives, benefitting Habitat for Humanity, Clean the World and The Homeless Pets Foundation, will all give back in some way to various segments of the local Atlanta community when the show makes its return to the host city May 8-11.

“We’re delighted to support these charitable initiatives that serve important segments of the Atlanta community at Coverings 2018,” said Jennifer Hoff, president of Taffy Events, the management company for Coverings. “A major theme for Coverings 2018 is making connections, and on behalf of the tile and stone industry, we are looking forward to establishing meaningful connections with the beneficiaries of Habitat for Humanity, Clean the World, and the Homeless Pets Foundation in the local community.”

In partnership with Habitat for Humanity and Freeman, Coverings will donate tile and building materials from exhibitors’ booths to be made available to the public for purchase at ReStore, with all proceeds benefitting Habitat for Humanity’s mission of building affordable homes in Atlanta for those in need. During show breakdown, Coverings will collaborate with both parties to identify and collect appropriate, usable materials.

Coverings exhibitors Mapei and Florida Tile, as well as the National Tile Contractors Association (NTCA), have established a collaboration with Clean the World to assemble hygiene kits that will be distributed to in-need veterans in the Atlanta area. The group has set a goal of assembling 800 kits and will embark on a team competition on May 7 to see which group can assemble their allotment of kits in the shortest amount of time.

And, the Tile Council of North America, along with 14 of its member companies, will reprise its tiled dog house program, in which custom dog houses are designed and built using forms donated by Wedi and TCNA, to showcase the healthy, durable and stylish benefits of tile products. The dog houses will be displayed in the Art Tile Courtyard (booth #7249) during Coverings before they are donated to the Homeless Pets Foundation. The local organization, founded by local veterinarian Dr. Michael Good, is dedicated to finding forever homes for cats and dogs whose time is running out in Atlanta-area animal shelters.

Coverings returns to the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta, GA from May 8-11, and will bring together 1,100 exhibitors representing over 40 countries across 400,000 square feet of exhibition space. Interested attendees can register for the show for free at coverings.com/register.