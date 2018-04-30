Crossville to host in-booth, show-wide education sessions at Coverings

Crossville, Tenn.—Crossville will be offering unique education opportunities at the Coverings tradeshow, including informative sessions live at Booth #7654 as well as sessions offered as part of the show’s education schedule.

Crossville’s educational sessions will address the latest trends in commercial and residential design, as well as issues related to technical performance and installation. For anyone unable to attend in person, the sessions will be broadcast via Facebook Live. The following are the sessions that will be taking place at the show.

Mix It Up with Crossville—May 8, 2:00-2:30 p.m.

Explore Crossville’s latest products and a colorfully coordinated strategy with Terri Marion.

Retro Active 2.0 Revealed—May 8, 3:00-3:15 p.m.

Crossville shares its latest line of tile and the ingredients that make this line so very special.

Now and Then: Bold Blends take on Tradition—May 9, 11:00-11:30 a.m.

Crossville hosts a panel discussion with designers Denise McGaha and Michelle Workman.

KBTribeChat: Tile Trends—May 9, 1:00 p.m.

A Twitter-based discussion for professionals in the kitchen and bath design industry.

The Technical Side of Bold Blends—May 9, 2:00-2:30 p.m.

Crossville’s technical team gives you the know-how to work across tile lines.

Bold Blends: Influences in Commercial Design—May 10, 10:00-10:30 a.m.

Crossville hosts a panel discussion with designers Shelly Attila and Louise Labus Collins.

The Story of Porcelain Panels—May 10, 11:00-11:30 a.m.

Crossville’s Porcelain Panel Case Studies tell a whole new design story for tile.

Beyond the booth sessions

In addition to the in-booth sessions, members of the Crossville team are participating in Coverings education sessions throughout the show. Crossville’s VP of marketing, Lindsey Waldrep, will represent the North American pavilion in the Global Tile Trend panel discussion hosted by the show taking place on May 9 at 9:30 a.m. in B309.

Noah Chitty, Crossville’s director of technical services, will be part of the following informational sessions focused on the latest in tile standards and the gauged porcelain tile panel category:

Understanding Tile Installation and Product Standards and How to Apply This to Your Installation Projects on May 8, 3:00-4:00 p.m. in B406

Gauged Porcelain Tile—Inside the Product and Installation Standards on May 10, 1:30-4:30 p.m. in B206.

Irene Williams, owner-principal of Crossville’s PR firm Msg2Mkt, will be talking about various social media tools for customer connections. These include:

Coverings Connect Byte Session: Pay to Place—Facebook Advertising on May 8, 12:30-1:00 p.m., and on May 10, 1:30-2:00 p.m. in the B-C Connector

Coverings Connect Byte Session: Pin to Win—Pinterest’s Power for Your Biz on May 8, 1:30-2:00 p.m. and on May 10, 12:30-1:00 p.m. in the B-C Connector

Coverings Connect Byte Session: Fireside Chat – Social Media for Business on May 9, 12:30-1:00 p.m. and on May 11, 12:00-12:30 p.m. in the B-C Connector

Coverings Connect Byte Session: Quick Tips to Conquer Content Marketing on May 9, 1:30-2:00 p.m. and on May 11, 11:00-11:30 a.m. in the B-C Connector

Attendees can register for free at coverings.com.