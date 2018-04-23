CTEF focuses on qualified labor at Coverings 18

Atlanta, Ga.—The Ceramic Tile Education Foundation (CTEF) will focus on tile installation excellence and qualified labor demonstrations during Coverings’18, the Global Tile & Stone Experience taking place at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta, Ga., from May 8 through May 11. The primary venue for the demonstrations will be the new Installation Experience located in Hall C, Booth #8401.

The Installation Experience consists of several sections:

A self-guided, designated pathway that takes attendees through a sequence of rooms with fully interactive live installations where top representatives will answer questions. They will have the opportunity to speak with industry experts regarding key processes, learning new strategies and experiencing hands-on demonstrations of the most modern of technologies.

In the Hall of Failures and the Hall of Excellence, attendees will see firsthand through actual installations the difference between the right and wrong way to perform a tile installation.

In the Hall of Excellence, CTEF will demonstrate the important aspects of the Certified Tile Installer (CTI) hands-on test with a cut-away version of the CTI module. Regional Evaluators of the CTI program will be on hand to explain the parameters of the test and answer questions.

In the Hall of ACT (Advanced Certifications for Tile Installers), attendees will be able to talk with ACT Evaluators who will answer questions from installers and others interested in the promotion of Qualified Labor as described in the Tile Council of America.

The Installation Experience concludes with “At Home, With Tile” an area with an expansive seating area and TV screen offering viewers a time-lapsed progress video, highlighting the various construction stages of the projects slated to take place.

In the Construction Zone, CTEF will hold the CTI Challenge, which is a live event designed by Scott Carothers, CTEF director, and is slated to take place between rival teams who are both NTCA members and Certified Tile Installers. The Challenge will begin May 8 and conclude May 9. Upon completion, the winners will be chosen allowing attendees to view this excellent workmanship.

On May 10 from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m., Carothers and Kevin Insalato, CTEF CTI coordinator, will conduct an educational session titled “How to Prepare Yourself or Your Installer for the CTEF Certified Tile Installer Exam.”

For information, visit coverings.com/the-installation-experience.