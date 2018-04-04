Back To Homepage

Custom Building Products updates Fusion Pro

April 04, 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Huntington Beach, Cali.—Custom Building Products recently enhanced the formula of Fusion Pro Single Component Grout, making it easier to spread and clean. As one of the only grouts with a stain-proof and color-perfect guarantee, patented Fusion Pro is ready-to-use right out of the bucket and requires no sealing. Fusion Pro is ideal for interior or exterior and commercial or residential installations—and the formula enhancements have greatly improved the grout’s performance specifically in wet areas, such as showers.

Fusion Pro grout cures hard and dense like cement grouts, but is not susceptible to the staining, mottling, fading or color shading common in its porous counterparts. As a result, contractors can avoid costly repairs or multi-part alternatives by grouting tile and natural stone with Fusion Pro. In addition, Fusion Pro is applied and cleaned immediately, with no wait for slaking or setting up—saving valuable time on each project.

Appropriate for virtually all types of tile and natural stone with grout joints ranging from 1/2-inch to 1/16-inch, Fusion Pro offers a lifetime warranty that protects tile installations against common household staining agents such as foods, oils and non-acidic cleaners. Fusion Pro also delivers color consistency from bucket to bucket, helping ensure the desired appearance is achieved.

Available in 40 standard colors and eight Designer Series options, Fusion Pro comes in one gallon and one quart pails and includes Microban antimicrobial protection.

For more information, visit CustomBuildingProducts.com.

Tags
Custom Building Products
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Floor Covering News

FCNews special issues/supplements

Abbey Carpet & Floor 60th Anniversary
Surfaces Product Guide 2018
Forbo Supplement
Product Guide 2017
Hardwood Selling Guide 2017
Ultimate Guide to WPC
2017 LVT Selling Guide
CarpetsPlus 20th Anniversary
Surfaces Product Guide 2017
Product Guide 2016
NFA 25th Anniversary
Laminate Selling Guide 2016
FCNews 30th Anniversary
2016 LVT Selling Guide
Elias Wilf 100th Anniversary
Product Guide 2015
O'Krent's 100th Anniversary
Hardwood Selling Guide 2015
Digital Marketing Guide 2015
Compliance Guide
Carpet One 30th Anniversary
Retailers' Guide to Selling Laminate
Adleta 40th Anniversary Special Issue
Consolidated Carpet 70th Anniversary
FCNews Ceramic Tile Guide

Press Release

See More

SikaBond-T21 offers unlimited moisture vapor protection

Lyndhurst, N.J.—Sika Corporation’s all-in-one wood floor adhesive, SikaBond-T21, is providing flooring with unlimited moisture vapor protection, according to the company. “SikaBond-T21 has been on the market since 2011 and has

Read More

Dal-Tile plant earns Zero Landfill certification

Dallas—As a result of Dal-Tile’s Zero Landfill initiative, team members at the company’s manufacturing plant in Muskogee, Okla., have kept more than 2,600 tons of waste and materials from ending

Read More

Cali decking spring launch includes railing systems, new colors

San Diego, Calif.—Cali Bamboo is adding to its outdoor product repertoire with all-new rail and post systems and fresh decking colors. Rails and posts (sold in two separate kits) are color-matched and

Read More
© 2018 Copyright Floor Covering News. All Rights reserved.
Designed & Built By SWAG Media Factory

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.