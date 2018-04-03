Dal-Tile employees read to local children for Dr. Seuss’ birthday

Dallas—As part of its Legacy of Giving program, Dal-Tile employees recently conducted another installment of their ongoing reading program at Julius Dorsey Elementary School. The event was held as a birthday celebration for the iconic children’s book author Dr. Seuss, whose talent for delighting children with stories that are clever, rhythmically rhyming and delightfully silly knows no generational bounds.

“Giving is a core part of our Dal-Tile culture,” said Tena Boyd, human resources support services manager, Dal-Tile Corporation. “On an ongoing basis, we have many different ways in which our employees interact with the local schools to help make a difference in these young lives. I don’t know who enjoyed the event more—the children or me!”

Paula Calame, senior talent development specialist, Dal-Tile Corporation, said, “Dorsey Elementary is always so appreciative of what Dal-Tile does to help make their students successful. I am so thankful that I work for an organization that values contributing to the community.”

And Nellson Burns, vice president of information systems, Dal-Tile Corporation, shared that he will definitely attend the event again. He added, “The kids really look forward to having us in the class, and reading was a lot of fun.”