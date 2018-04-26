Back To Homepage

Dal-Tile wins exclusive tile provider status

April 26, 2018
Dallas—Dal-Tile Corporation was recently named as the exclusive tile provider for Woodside Homes. With both companies keenly focused on offering products rich in style and design, this relationship provides homebuyers in Arizona, California, Nevada and Utah with a new resource to help achieve their desired home. 

“Woodside Homes self-describes as ‘Better By Design,’ and they put primary emphasis on helping home buyers customize their space with their own personal style,” said Mike Profilio, director of national accounts – Western U.S., Dal-Tile. “As their exclusive tile provider, Dal-Tile puts three of the world’s top tile brands (Daltile, Marazzi and American Olean) at Woodside’s disposal to create programs that meet all style and pricepoint needs.”

“Our strong brand awareness also enhances the home-buyer experience, while customers are exploring Woodside’s online Inspiration Gallery design platform and during their in-person Woodside Homes Inspiration Gallery visits,” added Profilio.

For product information, visit daltile.com, marazziusa.com and americanolean.com.

