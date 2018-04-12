Daltile hosts black tie grand opening at Salt Lake City location

Dallas—Daltile recently dazzled the design community during the black tie grand opening of its new showroom in Salt Lake City. In addition, the event marked the relocation of an entire family of brands together in one building, including the Daltile Design Studio, Daltile Slab Gallery, Daltile Sales Service Center and a co-branded Marazzi-American Olean Showroom.

“Our black tie evening was a wonderful way to reveal to the local community that all of our brands are here together in one convenient new location,” said Chantel Wolters, manager of the Daltile Design Studio and Slab Gallery in Salt Lake City. “In particular, the Daltile Design Studio and Slab Gallery portion of our new venue is designed to be the hub of the larger Salt Lake City design community. We are an extension of our customers’ businesses and our showroom is intended to be the hub of ‘all things design’ in our area.”