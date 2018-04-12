Back To Homepage

Daltile hosts black tie grand opening at Salt Lake City location

April 12, 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Dallas—Daltile recently dazzled the design community during the black tie grand opening of its new showroom in Salt Lake City. In addition, the event marked the relocation of an entire family of brands together in one building, including the Daltile Design Studio, Daltile Slab Gallery, Daltile Sales Service Center and a co-branded Marazzi-American Olean Showroom.

“Our black tie evening was a wonderful way to reveal to the local community that all of our brands are here together in one convenient new location,” said Chantel Wolters, manager of the Daltile Design Studio and Slab Gallery in Salt Lake City. “In particular, the Daltile Design Studio and Slab Gallery portion of our new venue is designed to be the hub of the larger Salt Lake City design community. We are an extension of our customers’ businesses and our showroom is intended to be the hub of ‘all things design’ in our area.”

Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Floor Covering News

FCNews special issues/supplements

Abbey Carpet & Floor 60th Anniversary
Surfaces Product Guide 2018
Forbo Supplement
Product Guide 2017
Hardwood Selling Guide 2017
Ultimate Guide to WPC
2017 LVT Selling Guide
CarpetsPlus 20th Anniversary
Surfaces Product Guide 2017
Product Guide 2016
NFA 25th Anniversary
Laminate Selling Guide 2016
FCNews 30th Anniversary
2016 LVT Selling Guide
Elias Wilf 100th Anniversary
Product Guide 2015
O'Krent's 100th Anniversary
Hardwood Selling Guide 2015
Digital Marketing Guide 2015
Compliance Guide
Carpet One 30th Anniversary
Retailers' Guide to Selling Laminate
Adleta 40th Anniversary Special Issue
Consolidated Carpet 70th Anniversary
FCNews Ceramic Tile Guide

Press Release

See More

Daltile hosts black tie grand opening at Salt Lake City location

Dallas—Daltile recently dazzled the design community during the black tie grand opening of its new showroom in Salt Lake City. In addition, the event marked the relocation of an entire

Read More

WFCA presents Gold Standard Award winners

Dalton, Ga.—WFCA has announced the annual winners of the Gold Standard Award, which recognizes stores that have created an outstanding consumer retail experience. In the category including retailers with sales

Read More

Milliken increases pricing for commercial carpet

Spartanburg, S.C.—Milliken has announced it will initiate a 4% to 6% price increase for its commercial soft surface flooring, effective May 21. The initiative includes its North American portfolio of

Read More
© 2018 Copyright Floor Covering News. All Rights reserved.
Designed & Built By SWAG Media Factory

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.