Daltile’s One Quartz countertops featured on ‘Bargain Mansions’

April 17, 2018
Dallas—Tamara Day, host of “Bargain Mansions,” recently aired her love for Daltile’s One Quartz countertops on social media after featuring the product in several episodes of the show’s first season, currently airing on HGTV.    

“As you may have noticed in our houses on season one of ‘Bargain Mansions,’ I’m a huge fan of Quartz countertops,” said Day. “I love the clean and classic feel they bring to a kitchen. To me, it just feels elegant, and that’s the vibe I usually go for in my kitchens. What I love most about Quartz is it looks almost exactly like all-natural marble, but fortunately has all the benefits of granite—it’s indestructible!”

For additional product information, visit daltile.com.

Bargain MansionsDaltileFCNewsflooringFloorsOne Quartz CountertopsTamara Day
