Domotex asia/ChinaFloor concludes 20th Anniversary edition

Shanghai, China—Domotex asia/ChinaFloor’s 20thAnniversary edition closed March 22, achieving new milestones in international visitor and exhibitor numbers as well as increased participation with VIP programs and onsite events.

The show exceeded anticipated registration numbers for international guests and exhibiting companies, making 2018 the largest turnout in Domotex asia/ChinaFloor history. This year’s show space grew to an impressive 1,722,225 square feet and welcomed over 60,000 visitors from 104 countries. Attendees from South Korea, USA, Japan, India and Malaysia made up the top five international countries. Of the 1,418 exhibitors, 281 came from outside of China.

“The greatness of this exhibition was visible this year in regard to participation,” said Susanne Klaproth, director of Domotex Worldwide. “It’s a good feeling to see our brand earning more international attention and respect. Especially in Asia, we foresee enormous potential for the platform, as construction and flooring projects will continue to increase in the region.”

Hundreds of industry guests also attended the kick-off party of Domotex asia/ChinaFloor. The event celebrated the fair’s 20thanniversary with performances and speeches. The event also honored several international companies that have exhibited at the show since the beginning in 1999. These companies included: Aquafil, Associated Weavers, Balta Group, Beaulieu, Balsan, Louis Depoortere, MC Three, Oriental Weavers and Unilin among others.

Domotex asia/ChinaFloor also hosted several delegations for specific flooring categories. Among these were the Nanxun VIP Hosted Buyers Delegation for wood flooring and the International Carpet Delegation.

Wood flooring experts from Australia, Italy, Malaysia, New Zealand, Panama and the United States were welcomed to China for an official business ceremony in Nanxun. The goal was to increase business collaboration between international buyers and wood flooring suppliers from the region. The delegates participated in personalized match-making meetings and factory tours.

The International Carpet Delegation, organized by Cover Magazine, consisted of 23 international buyers who were led on a special tour through the Carpet W-Halls of the fair. The delegation was created to increase onsite engagement and business collaboration with top Chinese carpet and rug exhibitors.

Domotex asia/ChinaFloor also saw the successful return of the Luxury Brands Carpet Show. Curated by Cover Magazine, the pavilion was set up as a gallery style viewing area that naturally led visitors to each company’s carpet art. In China, as the taste for extravagant interior design and flooring decoration intensifies, Luxury Brands will continue to increase in popularity, buyer potential, and excitement for the display’s extravagant hand-made rug designs.

The show’s cadex interior deisng and architecture conferences also saw a 50% increase in participation from 2017. Over 8,000 visitors attended the four conference sessions and 20 design salons which touched on topics such as creative workspaces.

For more information, visit domotexasiachinafloor.com.