DuChâteau names Doug Robinson Midwest regional sales manager 

San Diego—DuChâteau has named Doug Robinson as its new Midwest regional sales manager.

Robinson, who has more than 35 years of sales and marketing experience in the flooring industry, will oversee the company’s sales team in the Midwest, leading 11 territory managers in support of DuChâteau’s growth initiatives and expansion into new markets. He will be responsible for increasing the company’s market share in territories such as Chicago, Denver, Minneapolis-St. Paul, St. Louis, Michigan, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky, among others. Robinson, based in Pittsburgh, will report to Todd Gates, DuChâteau’s vice president of residential sales.

“Doug has extensive experience in the flooring industry at many levels, including retail, distribution and manufacturing,” Gates said. “His knowledge of the marketplace and proven ability to coach and motivate his sales teams will be a tremendous asset in helping us further penetrate the market with all of our products and through all available channels.”

Robinson joins DuChâteau after spending the previous three years in regional manager positions with EarthWerks Flooring, USFloors and Stonewood Flooring in the Northeast. Prior to that, he served as vice president of sales and marketing for Certified Carpet Distributors for 15 years.

“DuChâteau is recognized as a leader and trendsetter in the flooring business,” Robinson said. “I’ve been in this industry a long time and no one can compete with the unique combination of flooring options, design, texture and finishes that DuChâteau offers. I look forward to helping tell the company’s story and bringing its different product lines to new markets.”