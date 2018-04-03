Back To Homepage

Ecore brings performance, safety and beauty to fitness facilities

April 03, 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Lancaster, Pa.—The latest collection of performance flooring products from Ecore is designed to elevate every aspect of today’s modern fitness spaces—from the entryway to the locker room. The Elevate collection, with its portfolio of five unique surface offerings, provides fitness facilities with the ideal combination of performance, functionality and safety features to exceed the demands of even the most intense workouts and highly trafficked common areas.

“When it comes to fitness facilities, there’s no such thing as a one-size-fits-all surface,” said Troy Kelley, director of sales for Ecore Athletics. “Each area, from the lobby to the locker room, weight room, studios and pool, requires a surface uniquely designed to meet that area’s needs. The Elevate collection was created with today’s multipurpose fitness facilities in mind, and provides architects, designers and owners with comprehensive solutions for any athletic or fitness space.”

Ecore’s Elevate collection includes:

  • Bounce 2—a synthetic wood-grain surface that is fusion bonded to a 5mm base layer. It looks like real wood but is more economical, durable and easier to clean. It’s the ideal surface for group fitness and multipurpose areas, while being durable enough for cardio equipment and light weights. Lines can also be painted on its surface, making it well-suited for indoor basketball, volleyball and squash courts.
  • Roster—a unique, non-woven surface that is fusion bonded to a 5mm base layer. It is a portable flooring solution offered in an interlocking format that doesn’t require glue for installation. This surface is ideal for entryways or transition areas.
  • Spectator—a 2.5mm luxury vinyl tile intended to enhance common areas such as lobbies, cafes, locker rooms, corridors and retail spaces. With 16 different high-end wood and texture visuals, Spectator provides facilities with the ideal aesthetic to enhance the consumer’s experience.
  • Frictional—a 2mm vinyl safety flooring manufactured with an enhanced coefficient of friction to prevent falls in traffic areas where slipping may occur.
  • Aqueous—designed to be used in continually wet areas, such as pools and locker rooms with shower areas, where people may be barefoot. This 2mm vinyl safety floor is engineered with slip-resistant particles and a raised emboss for aggressive slip resistance.

For more information, visit: ecoreathletic.com/Products/Elevate.

Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Floor Covering News

FCNews special issues/supplements

Abbey Carpet & Floor 60th Anniversary
Surfaces Product Guide 2018
Forbo Supplement
Product Guide 2017
Hardwood Selling Guide 2017
Ultimate Guide to WPC
2017 LVT Selling Guide
CarpetsPlus 20th Anniversary
Surfaces Product Guide 2017
Product Guide 2016
NFA 25th Anniversary
Laminate Selling Guide 2016
FCNews 30th Anniversary
2016 LVT Selling Guide
Elias Wilf 100th Anniversary
Product Guide 2015
O'Krent's 100th Anniversary
Hardwood Selling Guide 2015
Digital Marketing Guide 2015
Compliance Guide
Carpet One 30th Anniversary
Retailers' Guide to Selling Laminate
Adleta 40th Anniversary Special Issue
Consolidated Carpet 70th Anniversary
FCNews Ceramic Tile Guide

Press Release

See More

Ecore brings performance, safety and beauty to fitness facilities

Lancaster, Pa.—The latest collection of performance flooring products from Ecore is designed to elevate every aspect of today’s modern fitness spaces—from the entryway to the locker room. The Elevate collection, with

Read More

Dal-Tile employees read to local children for Dr. Seuss’ birthday

Dallas—As part of its Legacy of Giving program, Dal-Tile employees recently conducted another installment of their ongoing reading program at Julius Dorsey Elementary School. The event was held as a

Read More

FirmFit launches long, wide EIR rigid planks

Dalton—FirmFit will be launching FirmFit XXL, a new waterproof collection that boasts eight oak and hickory colors in long and wide EIR synchronized embossed planks. FirmFit XXL is 100% waterproof,

Read More
© 2018 Copyright Floor Covering News. All Rights reserved.
Designed & Built By SWAG Media Factory

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.