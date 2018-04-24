Back To Homepage

Emser Tile takes bold texture, subtle color variations to HD Expo

April 24, 2018
Los Angeles—Exploring the latest materials and aesthetics with which to create custom spaces, Emser Tile introduces a versatile product portfolio designed to energize environments at HD Expo 2018 in Las Vegas, May 2-4. As the company celebrates its 50th anniversary, myriad trending textures, colors and scales illustrate Emser Tile’s ongoing commitment to bringing leading-edge tile and natural stone collections to the architecture and design industry.

“As we celebrate 50 years of Emser Tile, we are carrying out our foundational commitment to provide innovative tile and stone collections at the forefront of today’s and tomorrow’s design,” shared Barbara Haaksma, vice president of marketing, Emser Tile. “Our range of new collections at HD Expo 2018 speaks to both boutique environments designed for niche markets to large hospitality brands that must have universal appeal.”

Emser Tile’s spotlighted series at the show includes:

Lace overlay wall tile
Motif rediscovers the ebb and flow of decorative patterns found in visual art. A delicate lace overlay defines this glazed ceramic subway tile collection with both visual and printed texture. With a selection of neutrals, the collection’s understated texture and glossy finish combine to create a wave-like aesthetic.

Mixed-material mosaic
Glitz is a collection of shimmering mosaics that evoke a captivating aesthetic with brush-like movement. Metallic accents and layered texture take form in hexagon glass and metal shapes. An array of eye-catching color variations—Fame, Glory, Joy, Love and Value—evoke feeling through artful form.

Concrete- and terrazzo-look porcelain
Façade showcases a new take on the concrete look trend with an added plaster effect for a softened aesthetic. The collection features a range of cool and warm neutrals—White, Ivory, Gray, Taupe and Graphite—each with slight variations achieved through high-definition inkjets. Its three different formats (18 x 36, 12 x 24 and 2 x 2) enable numerous design applications and lay the foundation for complementary design elements.

Terazio is an alluring recreation of terrazzo in a cost-efficient porcelain tile with inherent performance benefits for commercial spaces. High-definition inkjets in neutral earth tones create natural speckled variations on the surface. With customizable large format sizes available through special order, Terazio emulates a smooth, groutless appearance and acts as an ideal complement to a variety of patterned coordinates.

Wood-look planks
Porch features subtle wood grain movement that flows across tile planks. Caramel- and coffee- inspired tones lend subtle color variation to interior and exterior floors, walls and fireplace façades. An understated satin finish completes the glazed porcelain tile for enhanced visual depth.

Explore these trends, and more, at HD Expo 2018 Booth 5949 or at emser.com.

