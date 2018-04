St. Louis, Mo.—The Flooring Industry Council of Greater St. Louis (FIC) has named Alex Verseman of Missouri Floor Co., a director, according to Bev Garnant, executive secretary, FIC.

The FIC is an organization of union flooring contractors that employ Install floor layers. Install floor layers have four years of classroom and on-the-job instruction and training in the installation of hardware, carpet, ceramic tile and resilient floor coverings.