FirmFit launches long, wide EIR rigid planks

April 03, 2018
Dalton—FirmFit will be launching FirmFit XXL, a new waterproof collection that boasts eight oak and hickory colors in long and wide EIR synchronized embossed planks. FirmFit XXL is 100% waterproof, Greenguard Gold certified and comes with enhanced surface treatment for superior anti-bacterial properties.

“The reason we’re really excited about this line, even beyond the incredible level of realism and looks, is that we will be one of the first to launch long and wide embossed in register range in this newer rigid core category,” said Thomas Baert, president of FirmFit/CFL.

Eddie Vaughn, resilient product manager at BPI, which will carry FirmFit XXL, agrees. “FirmFit understands the U.S. distribution market, and the success of our FirmFit product introductions has been outstanding,” Vaughn said. “FirmFit continues to offer more unique features such as EIR, long planks and enhanced bevels. The innovative product development that crosses several different categories has made FirmFit a great partner for us.”

For more information, visit firmfitfloor.com

Press Release

