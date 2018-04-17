Back To Homepage

Greyne Company debuts Livable Luxury merchandising system

April 17, 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Fort Mill, S.C.—Greyne Company’s new Livable Luxury display brings flooring retailers a comprehensive, innovative and value driven engineered wood flooring and accessory program.

The display includes four new designer inspired collections: Tahoe, Newport, Estate and Reserve. These collections encompass 28 running line products on hickory, European oak and walnut platforms. The Livable Luxury program also includes a customization option where consumers can create a personalized floor by selecting from a variety of species, colors, textures and finishes. All products in the Livable Luxury portfolio have the Bona High Durability top coat and are backed by 25-year finish and lifetime structural warranties.

“We are thrilled to provide our retail flooring partners this unique selling system,” said Dallas Chapman, chief revenue officer. “Livable Luxury will be the go-to hardwood flooring destination for retail sales associates to showcase tremendous style, design, value and custom hardwood flooring options. While the products are designed based on the latest trends in flooring and interior design, they also provide an incredible performance and maintenance story with the Bona High Durability finish.”

Each Livable Luxury 22 x 24 sample panel includes a large format room scene image to help visualize each collection and also clearly outlines key features and benefits. Greyne Company offers a full assortment of matching accessory options in Livable Luxury including shoe molding, overlap reducer, carpet reducer, threshold/end cap, T-molding and stair nosing.

Displays are in stock and available for immediate shipment. Contact Greyne Customer Service or your local sales representative for complete details.

Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Floor Covering News

FCNews special issues/supplements

Abbey Carpet & Floor 60th Anniversary
Surfaces Product Guide 2018
Forbo Supplement
Product Guide 2017
Hardwood Selling Guide 2017
Ultimate Guide to WPC
2017 LVT Selling Guide
CarpetsPlus 20th Anniversary
Surfaces Product Guide 2017
Product Guide 2016
NFA 25th Anniversary
Laminate Selling Guide 2016
FCNews 30th Anniversary
2016 LVT Selling Guide
Elias Wilf 100th Anniversary
Product Guide 2015
O'Krent's 100th Anniversary
Hardwood Selling Guide 2015
Digital Marketing Guide 2015
Compliance Guide
Carpet One 30th Anniversary
Retailers' Guide to Selling Laminate
Adleta 40th Anniversary Special Issue
Consolidated Carpet 70th Anniversary
FCNews Ceramic Tile Guide

Press Release

See More

Daltile’s One Quartz countertops featured on ‘Bargain Mansions’

Dallas—Tamara Day, host of “Bargain Mansions,” recently aired her love for Daltile’s One Quartz countertops on social media after featuring the product in several episodes of the show’s first season,

Read More

Stanton makes changes to West Coast sales team

Syosset, N.Y.—Stanton Carpet has made key changes to its West Coast sales leadership. Rich Crawford was promoted to Western regional vice president of Antrim, Rosecore and Crescent, effective April 9.

Read More

DuChâteau names Doug Robinson Midwest regional sales manager 

San Diego—DuChâteau has named Doug Robinson as its new Midwest regional sales manager.  Robinson, who has more than 35 years of sales and marketing experience in the flooring industry, will

Read More
© 2018 Copyright Floor Covering News. All Rights reserved.
Designed & Built By SWAG Media Factory

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.