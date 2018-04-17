Greyne Company debuts Livable Luxury merchandising system

Fort Mill, S.C.—Greyne Company’s new Livable Luxury display brings flooring retailers a comprehensive, innovative and value driven engineered wood flooring and accessory program.

The display includes four new designer inspired collections: Tahoe, Newport, Estate and Reserve. These collections encompass 28 running line products on hickory, European oak and walnut platforms. The Livable Luxury program also includes a customization option where consumers can create a personalized floor by selecting from a variety of species, colors, textures and finishes. All products in the Livable Luxury portfolio have the Bona High Durability top coat and are backed by 25-year finish and lifetime structural warranties.

“We are thrilled to provide our retail flooring partners this unique selling system,” said Dallas Chapman, chief revenue officer. “Livable Luxury will be the go-to hardwood flooring destination for retail sales associates to showcase tremendous style, design, value and custom hardwood flooring options. While the products are designed based on the latest trends in flooring and interior design, they also provide an incredible performance and maintenance story with the Bona High Durability finish.”

Each Livable Luxury 22 x 24 sample panel includes a large format room scene image to help visualize each collection and also clearly outlines key features and benefits. Greyne Company offers a full assortment of matching accessory options in Livable Luxury including shoe molding, overlap reducer, carpet reducer, threshold/end cap, T-molding and stair nosing.

Displays are in stock and available for immediate shipment. Contact Greyne Customer Service or your local sales representative for complete details.