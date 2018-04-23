Invista, Starnet reveal 2018 Antron Performance Awards winners

Kennesaw, Ga.—Invista, maker of Antron brand carpet fiber, honored three Starnet members during Starnet’s Design Award ceremony in Orlando, Fla. The Antron Performance Awards winners are the result of a joint partnership between Antron and Starnet, recognizing the use of performance-driven carpet choices in commercial applications. Entries are judged on the project’s outcome to meet the clients’ aesthetics, performance and sustainability goals.

First place was awarded to Master Craft Floors for its design of the Detroit Metropolitan Airport North Terminal in Detroit, Mich. This busy airport serving a large metropolitan area needed carpet that would perform and have the longest possible life cycle replacement timeline.

“The Detroit Airport project was a true testament on why Antron fiber makes a difference,” said juror Steve Spencer, retired State Farm facilities manager. “From in-field testing of various carpets to prove the performance attributes, to the harsh soil environments at one of the heaviest trafficked airports in America, this project was the clear winner.”

Second place was awarded to Image Flooring for its work completed on Aspen Dental in Denver, Colo. Aspen Dental required a chic update for its office in a very upscale neighborhood in Denver. The carpet’s classic woven appearance and sophisticated colorway works with the new paint color to unify the dramatic architectural forms with existing cabinetry laminates, hand-made dark wood millwork and the hand-painted metallic accent walls.

“Modest budget and lifecycle cost analysis were the keys to the success in this project,” said juror James O’Neill, founding principal, Inventure Design. “This project successfully balanced design, performance and budget considerations to meet the client’s design objectives.”

The judges also honored A&B Flooring Systems for its design of the United States Naval Academy Hall of Fame in Annapolis, Md. The team selected Soft Tread from the Traction Avenue II collection from Mannington Commercial, a high-performance carpet with a distinctly modern aesthetic for the highly visible hallways of the Hall of Fame showcase.

To view all the entries, visit: designawards.starnetflooring.com/antron-performance-awards-gallery-8da7ee2c0cffd8ea7fdc3eece08237c5/.