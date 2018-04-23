Back To Homepage

Invista, Starnet reveal 2018 Antron Performance Awards winners

April 23, 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Kennesaw, Ga.—Invista, maker of Antron brand carpet fiber, honored three Starnet members during Starnet’s Design Award ceremony in Orlando, Fla. The Antron Performance Awards winners are the result of a joint partnership between Antron and Starnet, recognizing the use of performance-driven carpet choices in commercial applications. Entries are judged on the project’s outcome to meet the clients’ aesthetics, performance and sustainability goals.

First place was awarded to Master Craft Floors for its design of the Detroit Metropolitan Airport North Terminal in Detroit, Mich. This busy airport serving a large metropolitan area needed carpet that would perform and have the longest possible life cycle replacement timeline.

“The Detroit Airport project was a true testament on why Antron fiber makes a difference,” said juror Steve Spencer, retired State Farm facilities manager. “From in-field testing of various carpets to prove the performance attributes, to the harsh soil environments at one of the heaviest trafficked airports in America, this project was the clear winner.”

Second place was awarded to Image Flooring for its work completed on Aspen Dental in Denver, Colo. Aspen Dental required a chic update for its office in a very upscale neighborhood in Denver. The carpet’s classic woven appearance and sophisticated colorway works with the new paint color to unify the dramatic architectural forms with existing cabinetry laminates, hand-made dark wood millwork and the hand-painted metallic accent walls.

“Modest budget and lifecycle cost analysis were the keys to the success in this project,” said juror James O’Neill, founding principal, Inventure Design. “This project successfully balanced design, performance and budget considerations to meet the client’s design objectives.”

The judges also honored A&B Flooring Systems for its design of the United States Naval Academy Hall of Fame in Annapolis, Md. The team selected Soft Tread from the Traction Avenue II collection from Mannington Commercial, a high-performance carpet with a distinctly modern aesthetic for the highly visible hallways of the Hall of Fame showcase.

To view all the entries, visit: designawards.starnetflooring.com/antron-performance-awards-gallery-8da7ee2c0cffd8ea7fdc3eece08237c5/.

Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Floor Covering News

FCNews special issues/supplements

Abbey Carpet & Floor 60th Anniversary
Surfaces Product Guide 2018
Forbo Supplement
Product Guide 2017
Hardwood Selling Guide 2017
Ultimate Guide to WPC
2017 LVT Selling Guide
CarpetsPlus 20th Anniversary
Surfaces Product Guide 2017
Product Guide 2016
NFA 25th Anniversary
Laminate Selling Guide 2016
FCNews 30th Anniversary
2016 LVT Selling Guide
Elias Wilf 100th Anniversary
Product Guide 2015
O'Krent's 100th Anniversary
Hardwood Selling Guide 2015
Digital Marketing Guide 2015
Compliance Guide
Carpet One 30th Anniversary
Retailers' Guide to Selling Laminate
Adleta 40th Anniversary Special Issue
Consolidated Carpet 70th Anniversary
FCNews Ceramic Tile Guide

Press Release

See More

Laticrete launches LHT Plus for large, heavy tile flooring applications

Bethany, Conn.—Laticrete has introduced LHT Plus, a polymer-modified large and heavy tile mortar specifically formulated to provide a one-step installation for large format ceramic tile, porcelain tile and stone on

Read More

CTEF focuses on qualified labor at Coverings 18

Atlanta, Ga.—The Ceramic Tile Education Foundation (CTEF) will focus on tile installation excellence and qualified labor demonstrations during Coverings’18, the Global Tile & Stone Experience taking place at the Georgia

Read More

Domotex asia/ChinaFloor concludes 20th Anniversary edition

Shanghai, China—Domotex asia/ChinaFloor’s 20thAnniversary edition closed March 22, achieving new milestones in international visitor and exhibitor numbers as well as increased participation with VIP programs and onsite events. The show

Read More
© 2018 Copyright Floor Covering News. All Rights reserved.
Designed & Built By SWAG Media Factory

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.