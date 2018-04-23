Laticrete launches LHT Plus for large, heavy tile flooring applications

Bethany, Conn.—Laticrete has introduced LHT Plus, a polymer-modified large and heavy tile mortar specifically formulated to provide a one-step installation for large format ceramic tile, porcelain tile and stone on floors.

“In recent years, we have witnessed the increasing popularity of large and heavy tiles, presenting new requirements and challenges to the tile and flooring industry,” said Jonathan Scott, Laticrete senior product manager. “These larger materials demand a setting mortar like LHT Plus that offers excellent adhesion for added support and reduced lippage.”

LHT Plus offers a smooth, creamy consistency that is easy to trowel and assures proper coverage on both the substrate and the tile or stone. It can be built up to ¾-inch thick without shrinkage andcan be used over exterior glue plywood without the use of an additive. What’s more, other suitable substrates for LHT Plus include concrete, mortar bed, ceramic tile and stone, cement terrazzo and concrete masonry.

“Laticrete was founded on an innovative idea,” Scott added. “Our engineers, scientists and product developers are always looking for new ways to help installers do their job easier.”

LHT Plus is designed for interior and exterior floor applications and exceeds ANSI A118.4 and 118.11 requirements.