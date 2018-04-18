Back To Homepage

Laticrete strengthens adhesives, mortars product line

April 18, 2018
Bethany, Conn.—Laticrete has introduced Prime-N-Bond, a versatile primer designed to enhance the performance and mechanical bond of mortars to a variety of smooth or low-absorptive substrates that can be difficult to bond to. The new product also improves the bonding of self-leveling underlayments.

“Proper bonding of tile and stone to the substrate is critical to a successful and long-lasting installation,” said Jonathan Scott,senior product manager, Laticrete. “Prime-N-Bondprovides a solution that is both easy to apply and economical. The light color of Prime-N-Bond is also advantageous as it will not contribute to darkening when applied to the back of light colored stone.”

The versatile primer is formulated with polymers and silica aggregates anddoes not require mixing or dilution prior to application. Additionally, Prime-N-Bondis low VOC and does not emit a strong odor, making it ideal for use in interior or occupied areas.

“Prime-N-Bondallows for a faster preparation which can save contractors time and money on the jobsite,” Scott added. “This product is a perfect example of how advanced building material technology has helped to drive the construction industry forward, and help installers do their jobs more effectively.”

Prime-N-Bond is available in 1 gallon and 3.5 gallon pails and is a component of the Laticrete Lifetime System Warranty providing peace of mind for trouble-free installations.

