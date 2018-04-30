Marazzi builds doghouse for TCNA donation at Coverings

Dallas—As part of Tile Council of North America’s (TCNA) doghouse donation to a local charity during the upcoming Coverings tradeshow, Marazzi has produced a custom-tiled doghouse that is playfully themed to capture the vivacious and happy energy that dogs add to everyday life.

“This year we wanted to create a doghouse design that was all about fun,” said Sarah Morales, product design assistant, Marazzi. “We chose Marazzi’s Costa Clara tile in Blue Wave to tile the majority of our doghouse. Costa Clara has a hand-crafted, artisan visual and texture that lend themselves to the fun-loving theme we were going for.”

The doghouse will join several others donated by fellow TCNA members and will be on display during Coverings in the TCNA Art Tile Courtyard at Booth #7249. Following the show, all doghouses will be donated to the Homeless Pets Foundation, a nonprofit organization that saves the lives of homeless cats and dogs in Atlanta-area animal shelters and promotes the benefits of pet ownership.

Morales was the designer of the doghouse and the tile installer was Albert Pena of LAB Exhibits.