Mohawk incorporates digital, social initiatives for Spring All Pet Promotion

April 19, 2018
Calhoun, Ga.—During the Mohawk Spring All Pet Promotion, which runs until May 24, retailers will have the opportunity to introduce consumers to pet-friendly flooring using Mohawk’s content and industry-leading digital advertising.

“Mohawk sets the table for a successful national sale with special pricing, instant rebates and financing options on pet-friendly products protected by Mohawk’s All Pet Protection and Warranty,” said Angela Duke, director of brand marketing. “For families with kids and pets, this is a great opportunity for them to purchase the livable flooring of their dreams for less.”

Mohawk is also empowering independent retailers with the best toolswhen it comes to marketing—tools such as Omnify, the flooring manufacturer’s omni-channel solution for fully integrated in-store and online marketing. “On average, participating Omnify retailers received 74% more traffic during the 2017 Mohawk Anniversary Sale and a 68% increase in conversion rates,” Duke said. “This is simple connected retail. Omnify can change the way that sale events play out for our retailers and set up even greater long-term marketing efforts.”

In addition to Omnify, retailers can take advantage of various tools to reach out to consumers and close sales—from traditional vehicles such as newspaper ads to social media marketing made easy with Promoboxx to using Mohawk’s partnership with Yelp to drive leads, generate reviews and reach new audiences. Also, Mohawk’s industry-leading Lead Booster program optimizes search engine marketing activity to maximize local market reach for every retailer.

During the sale, consumers can save $100 for every $1,000 spent on select Mohawk styles, all of which carry Mohawk’s All Pet Protection and Warranty—the pet-friendly flooring protection system that covers all pets, all accidents, all the time. Styles include Mohawk’s best-selling products such as SmartStrand, SolidTech and RevWood Plus.

Shoppers can also take advantage of no interest financing opportunities through Mohawk’s select partnership with Synchrony Financial.

For more information, visit mohawkflooring.com.

