Back To Homepage

National Karastan Month celebrates 90 years

April 23, 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Calhoun, Ga.—Consumer savings and the use of innovative promotional tools will spark the 2018 National Karastan Month. Hosted from April 26 through June 4, this annual event is even more exciting this year because Karastan is celebrating its 90thanniversary.

“For 90 years, consumers have selected Karastan for its superior craftsmanship and distinctive elegance,” said Bill Storey, senior vice president of Karastan. “National Karastan Month offers significant consumer savings and extensive promotional campaigns nationwide.”

Storey continued, “Karastan creates woven and tufted carpets with timeless design choices—fresh colors, exquisite patterns, new textures and innovative fibers that will always be perfectly in style. Each one is beautiful. And each one lives beautifully. This hasn’t changed in 90 years.”

To assist in driving the success of National Karastan Month, retailers will have access to an assortment of resources to showcase Karastan’s signature styles and help attract consumers to their stores. Retailers are provided digital advertising solutions, exclusive Promoboxx campaigns for sale content to make social media easier and consumer-facing promotion from Karastan’s Live Beautifully blog. They can also enroll in Omnify, Mohawk’s omni-channel solution for fully integrated in-store and online marketing.

Consumers can take advantage of Karastan’s up to $1,000 rebate offer on select Karastan styles ranging from wool carpets to SmartStrand Forever Clean with All Pet Protection & Warranty to Kashmere Nylon.

Additionally, participating retail stores will be offering special financing. Karastan’s select partnership with Synchrony Financial, which allows shoppers to take advantage of no-interest financing during this special pricing period, as well as the Karastan Credit Card make National Karastan Month purchases even easier.

For more information, visit karastan.com.

Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Floor Covering News

FCNews special issues/supplements

Abbey Carpet & Floor 60th Anniversary
Surfaces Product Guide 2018
Forbo Supplement
Product Guide 2017
Hardwood Selling Guide 2017
Ultimate Guide to WPC
2017 LVT Selling Guide
CarpetsPlus 20th Anniversary
Surfaces Product Guide 2017
Product Guide 2016
NFA 25th Anniversary
Laminate Selling Guide 2016
FCNews 30th Anniversary
2016 LVT Selling Guide
Elias Wilf 100th Anniversary
Product Guide 2015
O'Krent's 100th Anniversary
Hardwood Selling Guide 2015
Digital Marketing Guide 2015
Compliance Guide
Carpet One 30th Anniversary
Retailers' Guide to Selling Laminate
Adleta 40th Anniversary Special Issue
Consolidated Carpet 70th Anniversary
FCNews Ceramic Tile Guide

Press Release

See More

Laticrete launches LHT Plus for large, heavy tile flooring applications

Bethany, Conn.—Laticrete has introduced LHT Plus, a polymer-modified large and heavy tile mortar specifically formulated to provide a one-step installation for large format ceramic tile, porcelain tile and stone on

Read More

CTEF focuses on qualified labor at Coverings 18

Atlanta, Ga.—The Ceramic Tile Education Foundation (CTEF) will focus on tile installation excellence and qualified labor demonstrations during Coverings’18, the Global Tile & Stone Experience taking place at the Georgia

Read More

Domotex asia/ChinaFloor concludes 20th Anniversary edition

Shanghai, China—Domotex asia/ChinaFloor’s 20thAnniversary edition closed March 22, achieving new milestones in international visitor and exhibitor numbers as well as increased participation with VIP programs and onsite events. The show

Read More
© 2018 Copyright Floor Covering News. All Rights reserved.
Designed & Built By SWAG Media Factory

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.