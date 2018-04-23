National Karastan Month celebrates 90 years

Calhoun, Ga.—Consumer savings and the use of innovative promotional tools will spark the 2018 National Karastan Month. Hosted from April 26 through June 4, this annual event is even more exciting this year because Karastan is celebrating its 90thanniversary.

“For 90 years, consumers have selected Karastan for its superior craftsmanship and distinctive elegance,” said Bill Storey, senior vice president of Karastan. “National Karastan Month offers significant consumer savings and extensive promotional campaigns nationwide.”

Storey continued, “Karastan creates woven and tufted carpets with timeless design choices—fresh colors, exquisite patterns, new textures and innovative fibers that will always be perfectly in style. Each one is beautiful. And each one lives beautifully. This hasn’t changed in 90 years.”

To assist in driving the success of National Karastan Month, retailers will have access to an assortment of resources to showcase Karastan’s signature styles and help attract consumers to their stores. Retailers are provided digital advertising solutions, exclusive Promoboxx campaigns for sale content to make social media easier and consumer-facing promotion from Karastan’s Live Beautifully blog. They can also enroll in Omnify, Mohawk’s omni-channel solution for fully integrated in-store and online marketing.

Consumers can take advantage of Karastan’s up to $1,000 rebate offer on select Karastan styles ranging from wool carpets to SmartStrand Forever Clean with All Pet Protection & Warranty to Kashmere Nylon.

Additionally, participating retail stores will be offering special financing. Karastan’s select partnership with Synchrony Financial, which allows shoppers to take advantage of no-interest financing during this special pricing period, as well as the Karastan Credit Card make National Karastan Month purchases even easier.

For more information, visit karastan.com.