Novalis helps Crescent Hardwood Supply celebrate 100 years of service

Toronto, Canada—Crescent Hardwood Supply recently celebrated 100 years of service to the coastal southeast with a traditional crawfish boil. Novalis Innovative Flooring was on hand to sponsor the musical entertainment, as well as showcase its new Serenbe collection.

“Not only is their anniversary a huge milestone, but it’s a huge milestone for our relationship with Crescent,” said Angie Alexander, national sales manager, Novalis. “We are also celebrating 10 years together. We think of Crescent as an extended member of the Novalis family.”

For more information, visit: novafloor.us/